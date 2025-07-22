Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Surface Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

MENAFN - GetNews)



Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Overview:

Prostate cancer (PCa) is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers globally and stands as the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men in the United States. In most cases, the disease is initially found in a localized stage and is treated with radical prostatectomy and/or radiation therapy, often followed by androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). However, depending on the tumor's aggressiveness, some patients may develop castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) within ten years. Formerly referred to as "hormone-refractory" or "androgen-independent" prostate cancer, CRPC continues to depend on androgen receptor (AR) signaling despite becoming unresponsive to standard hormone-suppressing treatments like ADT.

In September 2024, Ipsen announced that the Phase III CONTACT-02 trial for Cabometyx® and atezolizumab in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) showed a non-significant improvement in overall survival but successfully met the progression-free survival (PFS) endpoint.

Also in September 2024, Foundation Medicine received FDA approval for FoundationOne®CDx and Liquid CDx as companion diagnostics for Lynparza® in BRCA-mutated mCRPC.

In July 2024, the ARANOTE trial demonstrated that NUBEQA® plus ADT significantly improved radiological PFS in metastatic hormone-sensitive castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mHSPC).

In July 2024, the FDA granted fast-track designation to SYNC-T SV-102 for mCRPC.

In June 2024, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals received FDA approval for a Phase II/III trial of KPG-121 combined with Abiraterone for mCRPC.

In May 2024, Fusion Pharmaceuticals launched the Phase 2 AlphaBreak trial of FPI-2265 in mCRPC patients.

In April 2024, Astellas Pharma obtained European approval for XTANDI in high-risk biochemical recurrent non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (nmHSPC).

In April 2024, FibroGen reported positive Phase 1 trial results for FG-3246 in mCRPC.

Key Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer companies such as Surface Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Clovis Oncology, AstraZeneca, Veru Healthcare, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetic, Eli Lilly and Company, Lantern Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Seagen, Pfizer, Progenics Pharmaceutical, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and others are evaluating new drugs for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include SRF617, Rucaparib, HP518, and others.

SRF617: Surface Oncology

Rucaparib: Clovis Oncology HP518: Hinova Pharmaceuticals

Over 75 leading companies are actively engaged in developing therapies for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Clovis Oncology is among those with a drug candidate in the most advanced stage of development, currently in Phase III clinical trials.

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

