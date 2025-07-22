Oakland County Domestic Violence Lawyer Paul J. Tafelski Provides Insight On Levels Of Domestic Violence Charges

Domestic violence allegations in Michigan can have lasting legal and personal consequences. Oakland County domestic violence lawyers at Michigan Defense Law address these charges with strategic defense planning and legal clarity. Attorney Paul J. Tafelski ( ) explains how Michigan law classifies and prosecutes domestic violence offenses, offering guidance to those facing accusations.

An Oakland County domestic violence lawyer must evaluate whether a case is a misdemeanor or felony based on the details involved. Paul J. Tafelski notes that Michigan does not break domestic violence into degrees, but instead escalates penalties based on repeated offenses and specific aggravating factors.“It doesn't matter if it's a minor case or a real serious case, but the maximum time in jail gets longer for each prior offense that you have,” Tafelski states. A first offense may result in up to 93 days in jail, a second offense up to one year, and a third offense is charged as a felony with a penalty of up to five years in prison.

The legal process for domestic violence charges often depends on additional circumstances. Oakland County domestic violence lawyers must examine whether a weapon was involved or whether the intent to cause serious harm can be proven. Paul J. Tafelski outlines that when a person uses or threatens to use a weapon, the case may be reclassified as a felonious assault or assault with intent to do great bodily harm. These are treated as felony charges in Michigan and carry heavier sentences. Each case hinges on the facts, including the presence of physical evidence, witness statements, and the nature of the relationship between the involved parties.

Oakland County domestic violence lawyers are often required to determine whether the alleged act meets the legal threshold for domestic violence. Paul J. Tafelski clarifies that a domestic relationship-such as a spouse, partner, or family member-must exist between the parties. The conduct must also meet the legal standard for assault or battery. Without those elements, the case may not qualify as domestic violence under Michigan law. In some situations, conduct like trespassing might not be charged as domestic violence unless combined with threats or attempts to cause harm.

Paul J. Tafelski has practiced law in Michigan for more than two decades, with a focus on criminal defense and domestic violence cases. A graduate of Michigan State University and the Detroit College of Law, Tafelski is admitted to practice in all Michigan state and federal courts. Tafelski has received recognition from SuperLawyers and Leading Lawyers for work in criminal defense and has built a reputation for a direct and informed approach to legal strategy.

According to Paul J. Tafelski, domestic violence charges can stem from a wide range of incidents. An argument that escalates into physical contact or a perceived threat may result in an arrest. The presence of injuries, weapons, or a prior criminal record may increase the severity of the charges. Oakland County domestic violence lawyers must be able to respond quickly and review the facts to determine whether the legal definition of domestic violence applies.

False accusations are a concern in many domestic violence cases. Paul J. Tafelski explains that claims may be made during emotional disputes or as a tactic during divorce or custody proceedings. A proper legal defense examines inconsistencies, motives, and lack of evidence. Self-defense, mistaken identity, or lack of intent may serve as viable defenses depending on the facts of the case.

Tafelski also emphasizes the long-term impact of domestic violence allegations. Criminal charges can affect employment, housing, and parental rights. Even when a victim decides not to pursue charges, prosecutors in Michigan can continue with the case. Early legal representation from an Oakland County domestic violence lawyer can reduce risks and offer better control over the legal outcome.

Michigan law includes provisions for first-time offenders to avoid a permanent criminal record. Under MCL § 769.4a, eligible defendants may be granted probation without a conviction if certain conditions are met. Tafelski uses such legal options when appropriate to help clients move forward without long-term damage to their record.

Oakland County domestic violence lawyers at Michigan Defense Law focus on protecting the rights of individuals while building defense strategies suited to each case. Legal representation includes reviewing evidence, handling court procedures, negotiating with prosecutors, and advocating for fair treatment throughout the process. Paul J. Tafelski ensures that every client understands the legal path ahead and the possible outcomes.

Understanding domestic violence laws in Michigan is critical for anyone accused of such charges. Legal advice from a qualified attorney can clarify how the law applies and what defense options may be available. Oakland County domestic violence lawyers at Michigan Defense Law help individuals make informed decisions and work toward a favorable resolution.

Michigan Defense Law defends individuals facing criminal charges throughout the state, including those accused of domestic violence in Oakland County. Led by attorney Paul J. Tafelski, the firm provides legal counsel focused on practical solutions, courtroom representation, and case-specific strategy. Michigan Defense Law prioritizes client rights and legal clarity in every stage of the defense process.

