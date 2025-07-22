Metastatic Breast Cancer Clinical, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Can Fite Biopharma, Mina Therapeutics, Medivir AB, Janssen Research & Developm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Hepatic Tumor Pipeline Insight"DelveInsight's,“Hepatic Tumor - Pipeline Insight, 2025,”report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Hepatic Tumor pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline constitutes 100+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Overview:

Metastatic Breast Cancers, or liver tumors, refer to a range of growths that can form in the liver, either benign or malignant. The most common types include hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which develops from liver cells (hepatocytes), and cholangiocarcinoma, which originates from bile ducts. Other types include hepatic adenomas, focal nodular hyperplasia, and hemangiomas.

The causes of Metastatic Breast Cancers are diverse and can include chronic liver conditions like hepatitis B or C, alcoholic liver disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and certain genetic disorders. Environmental factors such as exposure to aflatoxins, found in moldy grains and nuts, and lifestyle factors like obesity, smoking, and heavy alcohol consumption also increase the risk.

Symptoms can vary depending on the tumor type and size, with common signs including abdominal pain, weight loss, loss of appetite, nausea, jaundice, and liver enlargement. Diagnosis typically involves imaging tests (ultrasound, CT, or MRI) and blood tests for liver function and tumor markers. Treatment options depend on the tumor type and stage, and may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, targeted therapy, or liver transplant. Early detection is key to improving outcomes.

Request for a detailed insights report on Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline insights

"Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment.

In December 2024, Galectin Therapeutics reported results from its global NAVIGATE clinical trial, which assessed belapectin in patients with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) cirrhosis and portal hypertension.

In October 2024, PharmaIN Corporation revealed that it would present interim findings from its ongoing Phase I clinical trial of PHIN-214, its lead candidate, for preventing and treating decompensated cirrhosis.

In June 2024, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. announced the selection of its first development candidate from its collaboration with Moderna, Inc. The candidate is an in vivo CAR-M targeting Glypican-3, designed to treat solid tumors such as hepatocellular carcinoma. This milestone triggered a $2 million payment to Carisma.

In June 2024, Resolution Therapeutics Limited shared important data on RTX001 in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh at the EASL Congress 2024 in Milan, Italy, highlighting the potential of macrophage cell therapy for treating advanced liver cirrhosis.

In June 2024, Lipocine presented Phase II results for LPCN 1148 in cirrhosis at the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) Congress in Milan, Italy, through a late-breaking oral presentation.

In May 2024, Ascelia Pharma AB reported that its liver imaging drug candidate, Orviglance, significantly improved the visualization of focal liver lesions, successfully meeting the primary endpoint in the pivotal Phase III SPARKLE study.

In April 2024, LyGenesis announced the first patient had been treated in its Phase IIa clinical trial of its first-in-class allogenic regenerative cell therapy, which is transplanted into patients' lymph nodes as a potential treatment for end-stage liver disease (ESLD).

In March 2024, Lipocine announced positive topline results from its Phase II study of LPCN 1148, an oral candidate being developed for the clinical management of liver cirrhosis.

In February 2024, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. revealed a Phase Ib/II clinical trial collaboration with Roche to evaluate Immune-Onc's IO-108, a first-in-class antibody targeting LILRB2 (ILT4), in combination with Roche's atezolizumab and bevacizumab for treating patients with locally advanced, metastatic, and/or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

In February 2024, Biosyngen announced that BST02 received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of all liver cancer types, including hepatocellular carcinoma and cholangiocarcinoma.

In January 2024, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited announced that CT011 received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for patients with GPC3-positive stage IIIa hepatocellular carcinoma at high risk of recurrence after surgical resection.

Key Metastatic Breast Cancer companies such as Can Fite Biopharma, MiNA Therapeutics, Medivir AB, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Etnova Therapeutics Corp., SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Akeso Biopharma, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Genmab, Janssen Biotech, Bio-Thera Solutions, Ocuphire Pharma, Surface Oncology, Genoscience, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Qurient Co., Ltd., Kowa Company, Ltd., Eureka Therapeutics Inc., and others are evaluating new drugs for Metastatic Breast Cancer to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Namodenoson, MTL CEBPA, Amivantamab, Fostroxacitabine bralpamide, ETN101, and others.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Metastatic Breast Cancer Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Metastatic Breast Cancer market.

Download our free sample page report on Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline insights

Metastatic Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs



Namodenoson: Can Fite Biopharma

MTL CEBPA : MiNA Therapeutics

Amivantamab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Fostroxacitabine bralpamide: Medivir AB ETN101: Etnova Therapeutics Corp.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies

More than 100 major companies are working on developing therapies for Metastatic Breast Cancers. Among them, Can Fite Biopharma has drug candidates for Metastatic Breast Cancers in the most advanced stage, Phase III.

DelveInsight's report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Metastatic Breast Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies: Metastatic Breast Cancer Clinical Trials and advancements

Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Metastatic Breast Cancer Assessment by Product Type

. Metastatic Breast Cancer By Stage

. Metastatic Breast Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

. Metastatic Breast Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Metastatic Breast Cancer Sample report to know in detail about the Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment market @ Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Metastatic Breast Cancer Current Treatment Patterns

4. Metastatic Breast Cancer - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Metastatic Breast Cancer Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Metastatic Breast Cancer Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Metastatic Breast Cancer Discontinued Products

13. Metastatic Breast Cancer Product Profiles

14. Metastatic Breast Cancer Key Companies

15. Metastatic Breast Cancer Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Metastatic Breast Cancer Unmet Needs

18. Metastatic Breast Cancer Future Perspectives

19. Metastatic Breast Cancer Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Reports Offerings