Liver Cancer Clinical, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Arcus Biosciences, Yiviva, Virogin Biotech, Tvardi Therapeutics, Glaxosmithkline, TORL Bio

"Liver Cancer Pipeline Insight"DelveInsight's"Liver Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Liver Cancer pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight reports that more than 70 leading companies are currently engaged in developing over 75 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of liver cancer.

Liver Cancer Overview:

Cancer arises when cells in the body begin to grow uncontrollably. When this abnormal cell growth starts in the liver, it is referred to as liver cancer. In the United States, approximately 25,000 men and 11,000 women are diagnosed with liver cancer each year, and the disease results in about 19,000 male and 9,000 female deaths annually. While liver cancer rates had been increasing for several decades, they have recently begun to decline. Nevertheless, the condition remains more prevalent in other regions of the world than in the U.S.

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer, ranking as the fifth most frequently diagnosed cancer in men and the seventh in women globally. It is also the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. HCC originates in hepatocytes and accounts for over 80% of all liver cancer cases. It is often linked to liver cirrhosis caused by chronic conditions such as hepatitis B and C, or autoimmune hepatitis. Additional risk factors include excessive alcohol intake, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), exposure to aflatoxins, diabetes, smoking, and certain inherited disorders like alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hemochromatosis, tyrosinemia, porphyria, and Wilson's disease.

Liver cancer symptoms usually emerge in advanced stages and can include fatigue, abdominal pain or discomfort, fluid buildup in the abdomen (ascites), pain in the right shoulder, loss of appetite, nausea, unintended weight loss, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), pale-colored stools, and fever.

"Liver Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market.

DelveInsight's Liver Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Liver Cancer treatment.

In December 2024, Galectin Therapeutics reported results from its global NAVIGATE clinical trial, which assessed belapectin in patients with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) cirrhosis and portal hypertension.

In October 2024, PharmaIN Corporation revealed that it would present interim findings from its ongoing Phase I clinical trial of PHIN-214, its lead candidate, for preventing and treating decompensated cirrhosis.

In June 2024, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. announced the selection of its first development candidate from its collaboration with Moderna, Inc. The candidate is an in vivo CAR-M targeting Glypican-3, designed to treat solid tumors such as hepatocellular carcinoma. This milestone triggered a $2 million payment to Carisma.

In June 2024, Resolution Therapeutics Limited shared important data on RTX001 in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh at the EASL Congress 2024 in Milan, Italy, highlighting the potential of macrophage cell therapy for treating advanced liver cirrhosis.

In June 2024, Lipocine presented Phase II results for LPCN 1148 in cirrhosis at the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) Congress in Milan, Italy, through a late-breaking oral presentation.

In May 2024, Ascelia Pharma AB reported that its liver imaging drug candidate, Orviglance, significantly improved the visualization of focal liver lesions, successfully meeting the primary endpoint in the pivotal Phase III SPARKLE study.

In April 2024, LyGenesis announced the first patient had been treated in its Phase IIa clinical trial of its first-in-class allogenic regenerative cell therapy, which is transplanted into patients' lymph nodes as a potential treatment for end-stage liver disease (ESLD).

In March 2024, Lipocine announced positive topline results from its Phase II study of LPCN 1148, an oral candidate being developed for the clinical management of liver cirrhosis.

In February 2024, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. revealed a Phase Ib/II clinical trial collaboration with Roche to evaluate Immune-Onc's IO-108, a first-in-class antibody targeting LILRB2 (ILT4), in combination with Roche's atezolizumab and bevacizumab for treating patients with locally advanced, metastatic, and/or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

In February 2024, Biosyngen announced that BST02 received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of all liver cancer types, including hepatocellular carcinoma and cholangiocarcinoma.

In January 2024, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited announced that CT011 received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for patients with GPC3-positive stage IIIa hepatocellular carcinoma at high risk of recurrence after surgical resection.

Key Liver Cancer companies such as Arcus Biosciences, Yiviva, Virogin Biotech, Tvardi Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, TORL Biotherapeutics, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Teclison, Epizyme, Sirnaomics, Coherus Biosciences, Sinocelltech Ltd., Qurient Co, Hoffmann-La Roche, Can-Fite BioPharma, Omega Therapeutics, Novita Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others are evaluating new drugs for Liver Cancer to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Liver Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Namodenoson, YIV-906, TTI-101, STP707, BST02, and others.

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Liver Cancer Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Liver Cancer treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Liver Cancer market.

Namodenoson: Can-Fite BioPharma

YIV-906: Yiviva

TTI-101: Tvardi Therapeutics

STP707: Sirnaomics BST02: BioSyngen

Over 70 prominent companies are actively working on developing therapies for liver cancer. Among them, Can-Fite BioPharma has a drug candidate that is currently in the most advanced stage of development-Phase III.

