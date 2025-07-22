Lou Gehrig's Disease Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 75+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Lou Gehrig's disease Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Lou Gehrig's disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Lou Gehrig's disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Lou Gehrig's disease pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Lou Gehrig's Disease Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Lou Gehrig's Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Lou Gehrig's Disease treatment.

The leading Lou Gehrig's Disease Companies such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Scholar Rock, Revalesio, QurAlis Corporation, Sanofi, MediciNova, Helixmith, Verge Genomics, UCB and others. Promising Lou Gehrig's Disease Pipeline Therapies such as Ulefnersen, MN-166, RNS60, QRL-201 and others.

Lou Gehrig's Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

Ulefnersen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ulefnersen, formerly known as ION363, is an investigational antisense medicine designed to reduce the production of the fused in sarcoma (FUS) protein to treat people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) caused by mutations in the FUS gene. Ulefnersen is also known as Jacifusen (not an official USAN name) in honor of Jaci Hermstad, the first patient treated with the drug under an expanded access program. Because antisense-mediated reduction of mutant FUS protein in a FUS-ALS mouse model demonstrated the ability to prevent motor neuron loss, it is hypothesized that reduction of FUS protein will reverse or prevent disease progression in FUS-ALS patients. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ALS.

MN-166: MediciNova

MN-166 is a first-in-class, orally bioavailable, small molecule glial attenuator that suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1ß, TNF-a, and IL-6, and may upregulate the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10. It has additionally been shown to be a toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) functional antagonist that may contribute to its attenuation of neuroinflammation. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of ALS.

RNS60: Revalesio

RNS60 is being developed to provide disease modifying and potentially restorative treatments for neurological diseases. The drug activates intracellular signaling pathways to increase mitochondrial biogenesis and function and reduce inflammation. RNS60 safely protects neurons and oligodendrocytes and modulates the activity of immune cells to restore homeostasis. RNS60 has been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for ALS from the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ALS.

QRL-201: QurAlis Corporation

QRL-201 is a first-in-class therapeutic product candidate aiming to restore STMN2 expression in ALS patients. STMN2 is a well-validated protein important for neural repair and axonal stability, the expression of which is significantly decreased in nearly all ALS patients. QRL-201 rescues STMN2 loss of function in QurAlis ALS patient-derived motor neuron disease models in the presence of TDP-43 pathology. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ALS.

The Lou Gehrig's Disease Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Lou Gehrig's Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Lou Gehrig's Disease Treatment.

Lou Gehrig's Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Lou Gehrig's Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Lou Gehrig's Disease market

Lou Gehrig's Disease Companies

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Scholar Rock, Revalesio, QurAlis Corporation, Sanofi, MediciNova, Helixmith, Verge Genomics, UCB and others.

Lou Gehrig's disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Lou Gehrig's Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Lou Gehrig's Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Lou Gehrig's Disease Companies- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Scholar Rock, Revalesio, QurAlis Corporation, Sanofi, MediciNova, Helixmith, Verge Genomics, UCB and others.

Lou Gehrig's Disease Pipeline Therapies- Ulefnersen, MN-166, RNS60, QRL-201 and others.

Lou Gehrig's Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Lou Gehrig's Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryLou Gehrig's disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentLou Gehrig's disease– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Ulefnersen: Ionis PharmaceuticalsMid Stage Products (Phase II/III)MN-166: MediciNovaEarly Stage Products (Phase I)QRL-201: QurAlis CorporationPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameInactive ProductsLou Gehrig's disease Key CompaniesLou Gehrig's disease Key ProductsLou Gehrig's disease- Unmet NeedsLou Gehrig's disease- Market Drivers and BarriersLou Gehrig's disease- Future Perspectives and ConclusionLou Gehrig's disease Analyst ViewsLou Gehrig's disease Key CompaniesAppendix

