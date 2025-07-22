Duron Ontario Shines Spotlight On Skilled Trades After Historic Union Station Project

MENAFN - GetNews)



Duron Ontario, Ontario, CA Leader Calls for Greater Recognition of Construction Trades Following Trillium Award-Winning Revitalization Effort

Duron Ontario Ltd., a long-standing leader in construction and restoration, is using its latest feature spotlight-detailing its role in Toronto's Union Station Revitalization-to raise awareness about the value of skilled trades, especially as Canada faces a critical labour shortage in construction.

Featured for their work in“The Dig Down Below Toronto Union Station,” which won the first-ever Trillium Award from the Sealant & Waterproofing Association (SWA), Duron Ontario is highlighting the role of specialized trade workers in complex, high-stakes infrastructure projects.

“It's definitely a historic endeavour and a very high-profile project,” it said.“It's one of the most important and iconic buildings in the city, so to be involved in this project and be included in the Trillium Award win was very special.”

A Project That Showcases Skilled Trades at Their Best

Duron Ontario was selected as the approved and skilled applicator for the installation of CETCO's CoreFlex 60 waterproofing system-the largest heat-welded waterproofing installation in Canadian history.

This intricate work required heat-welding every single seam and penetration with precise temperature control to create a continuous watertight membrane under Canada's busiest transportation hub.

“The seaming of the system was extremely important, as any weak area risks letting the water in, and that simply was not an option,” was explained.“We were working below Canada's busiest transit hub, so the membrane had to perform flawlessly under constant pressure and vibration. Every seam had to be welded with precision-correct temperature, timing, and technique-because even a tiny imperfection could compromise the entire waterproofing system. It required discipline, experience, and rigorous quality control throughout the process.”

This kind of technical precision-executed under high-pressure, high-stakes conditions-is exactly why projects like Union Station depend on experienced trade professionals. It highlights the critical role waterproofers, roofers, and other specialists play in protecting vital infrastructure for decades to come.

Duron also played a key role in developing more than 100 site-specific waterproofing details in collaboration with NORR and CETCO to meet the site's complex underground conditions, ensuring waterproof integrity across every pipe, tunnel, and footing.

An Urgent Need for Skilled Labour Investment

Duron Ontario's call for greater trade recognition comes as the construction sector faces an unprecedented labour crisis. According to Statistics Canada, the country will face a shortfall of more than 300,000 construction workers by 2032 due to retiring workers and fewer young entrants into the trades.

“Without experienced trade professionals, projects like Union Station wouldn't be possible,” Duron Ontario stressed, noting the broader risk to Canada's critical infrastructure.

The company says society often overlooks the highly technical nature of trades like waterproofing, concrete work, and roofing-despite their importance to public safety and long-term infrastructure value.

Union Station revitalisation set a new benchmark for collaboration between architects, engineers, and trades. Duron Ontario's role in delivering a watertight system beneath a live, operational heritage site demonstrates not only technical expertise but the growing importance of skilled trades in delivering infrastructure that lasts.

Support Skilled Trades Locally

Duron Ontario encourages residents, businesses, and civic leaders to take simple steps to show support for tradespeople and protect construction standards:



Respect skilled trades as vital to safe, functional communities.

Ask about proper certifications, union protections, and safety measures when hiring for construction projects.

Encourage young people to explore rewarding, in-demand careers in the trades. Share awareness of the expertise required for high-profile projects like Union Station.

“We added an incredible amount of area to the station that reinvents it and makes it a real process or a transportation processor that will be flawless for the next 50 years”.

Duron Ontario's message is clear: Investing in trades is investing in the future of every community.

About Duron Ontario Ltd.

Founded in 1959, Duron Ontario Ltd. specialises in concrete flooring, waterproofing, roofing, restoration and epoxy and decorative flooring. Known for its technical expertise and commitment to high-quality, fair-wage union labour, the company has completed thousands of projects for top clients including the Royal Bank of Canada, General Motors, Canadian Tire, and the Royal Ontario Museum.

