Advanced Heart Failure Market Set For Robust Growth Through 2032, Driven By Emerging Therapeutic Pipeline And Rising Disease Awareness Delveinsight

The advanced heart failure market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by increasing disease awareness, rising prevalence, and breakthrough therapies from key pharmaceutical companies such as Bayer, Abbott, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson addressing the significant unmet medical needs in this challenging therapeutic area.

DelveInsight's " Advanced Heart Failure Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the advanced heart failure treatment market, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as market trends across the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report comprehensively evaluates the current treatment landscape, emerging therapies, market share of individual treatments, and advanced heart failure market forecasts through 2032, providing crucial insights for stakeholders in the advanced heart failure therapeutic area.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the advanced heart failure market in 7MM is expected to witness significant growth during the study period 2019-2032. The market growth is anticipated to be driven by enhanced understanding of disease pathogenesis, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and rising awareness of the disease, which would expand the size of the market to enable drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The DelveInsight report provides comprehensive coverage spanning 10 years of forecast with detailed Advanced Heart Failure epidemiology segmentation across the 7MM. The epidemiology section provides insights about the historical and current advanced heart failure patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries, helping to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The report includes the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken for market projections.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, specific prevalence data for advanced heart failure across the 7MM represents a significant patient population requiring specialized therapeutic intervention. The United States is expected to account for a substantial portion of the total diagnosed advanced heart failure cases in the 7MM , with European markets and Japan contributing significantly to the global patient pool. The patient population is projected to grow steadily over the forecast period, driven by aging demographics and improved diagnostic capabilities.

While advanced heart failure remains a challenging therapeutic area with limited treatment options, the advanced heart failure treatment landscape is multifaceted and continuously evolving, incorporating a range of pharmacological, device-based, and surgical therapies aimed at improving survival and quality of life for patients with this debilitating condition.

Pharmacological treatments typically involve a combination of medications to reduce symptoms and slow disease progression, including ACE inhibitors (e.g., enalapril, lisinopril), ARBs (e.g., valsartan, candesartan), beta-blockers (e.g., bisoprolol, carvedilol), aldosterone antagonists (e.g., spironolactone, eplerenone), and diuretics (e.g., furosemide).

Heart transplantation remains the gold standard treatment for eligible candidates with end-stage heart failure, offering the potential for long-term survival and improved quality of life. However, the number of transplants performed is constrained by organ availability.

According to the DelveInsight report, emerging and pipeline advanced heart failure therapies are rapidly expanding, focusing on innovative approaches such as gene therapy, stem cell therapy, and precision medicine. Gene therapy is being explored to potentially correct genetic defects contributing to heart failure, with techniques like CRISPR-Cas9 . Regenerative medicine , including stem cell therapy and tissue engineering , shows promise in repairing damaged heart tissue. Various stem cell types are undergoing clinical investigation. Precision medicine aims to tailor therapies to individual patients based on genetics, biomarkers, and comorbidities. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is also being used to develop predictive models for early intervention and personalized treatment.

Recent developments in advanced heart failure treatments have primarily focused on expanding existing therapies and exploring novel mechanisms of action, especially with the use of SGLT2 inhibitors and anti-obesity drugs , which are already showing promise.

In July 2025, the FDA expanded the approval of finerenone (Kerendia) for heart failure patients with an LVEF of ≥40% , following the positive results of the FINEARTS-HF trial presented at ESC Congress 2024, which showed a reduction in cardiovascular events.

In November 2024, Acoramidis was approved for adults with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) , demonstrating a significant reduction in cardiovascular events and mortality in the ATTRibute-CM Phase III Trial. Also in November 2024, Landiolol received approval for treating supraventricular tachycardia (SVT).

Several phase 3 trials are investigating therapies like gene therapy (RT-100) and soluble guanylyl cyclase activators (Vericiguat) . GLP-1 receptor agonists , such as semaglutide, have shown benefits in heart failure management, with the STEP-HFpEF-DM trial in December 2024 demonstrating improvements in patients with obesity-related HFpEF and type 2 diabetes. These advances highlight a focus on tailored treatments and leveraging the broader effects of medications to improve outcomes in heart failure.

Looking ahead, the advanced heart failure market is expected to witness continued innovation driven by the development of novel therapeutics. The market presents significant opportunities for companies developing more effective treatment options that can address the substantial unmet medical needs in this therapeutic area.

The reimbursement landscape plays a crucial role in market access and adoption of advanced heart failure therapies. The report takes reimbursement considerations into account to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities, which is critical for commercial success in markets with finite healthcare resources.

DelveInsight's analysis incorporates insights from key opinion leaders and subject matter experts working in the advanced heart failure domain through primary research to validate market trends and treatment patterns.

The report highlights that despite current therapeutic limitations, substantial opportunities remain for developing more effective, convenient, and accessible treatment options that can improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for advanced heart failure patients worldwide. As research continues and clinical understanding advances, the advanced heart failure market is positioned for significant expansion and therapeutic innovation

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Advanced Heart Failure

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Advanced Heart Failure

4. Advanced Heart Failure Market Overview at a Glance

5. Advanced Heart Failure: Disease Background and Overview

6. Advanced Heart Failure Patient Journey

7. Advanced Heart Failure Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Advanced Heart Failure Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Advanced Heart Failure Treatment

11. Advanced Heart Failure Marketed Products

12. Advanced Heart Failure Emerging Therapies

13. Advanced Heart Failure: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Advanced Heart Failure

17. KOL Views

18. Advanced Heart Failure Market Drivers

19. Advanced Heart Failure Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

