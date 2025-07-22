Hailey Hermida To Release New Single“Straitjacket”

JULY 22, 2025 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Punk-rock singer, Hailey Hermida has released her new single“Straitjacket” today.“Straitjacket pushes back against the ways society tries to control our decisions”

Hailey continues, sharing“there's a pressure to make yourself small, to not be too emotional, too opinionated, too honest, and when you push back, they make you feel like you're the crazy one. That's where the title came from. It's a metaphor for how people try to control you by making you doubt yourself.”

“Straitjacket” is the follow up single to her massive hit“sad boy...” The music video has amassed nearly 200K views on YouTube. The track merges 2000s pop-rock sounds from Paramore with modern emo electronic synth textures inspired by Billie Eilish. Fans can check out the debut music video at .

Hailey Hermida first started writing when she was 13 years old to make sense of the chaos happening around her during the pandemic. It started as a hobby, but she then realized it could be more. In Spring of 2023, she got on stage for the first time at the Mint and discovered her love for pop-rock music and how electrifying performing live can feel. Since then, she's been working with grammy-nominated producer Riley Urick and co-songwriter Onique“Sparrow” Williams, who together have worked with artists like Usher and Britney Spears. Together they've crafted punk music that blends high energy vocals with hard driving guitar bass riffs.

Hailey explained that“straitjacket came out of a moment where everything felt too loud. Too much in my head. I didn't write it to prove anything, it was more of a release. As the track started to build, it felt like all the pressure I had been carrying finally had somewhere to go.”

“Straitjacket isn't polished, punk-rock doesn't need to be. It's supposed to feel like a scream from the inside. I can't think of anything more visceral than physically being put in a straitjacket, and that's what the song is supposed to feel like.” Hailey continues,“Specifically, the chorus where the singing feels more staccato, it's supposed to feel like you are struggling to move and breathe.”

Like the punk-rock music that first inspired her as a teenager, Hailey Hermida sees her music as an outlet for self expression and when emotions feel too big. It's a means to process her feelings in a way that's likely to connect with others.“Straitjacket” pulls inspiration from 2000s driving rock basslines like Korn's 2003 song“Y'all Want a Single” and Hayley Williams' vocals on“Pressure” from Paramore's debut album. It's a new direction for Hailey, who wanted to lean more into 2000s punk rock tracks with hardcore notes and guitars. Hailey continues,“My past work was more pop/electronic. I wanted to try something new and sound more punk rock, like some of my favorite bands All American Rejects, Green Day, and Bikini Kill.”

Fans can expect more music from Hailey Hermida very soon.

PHOTO CREDIT: RACHEL BRIGGS

