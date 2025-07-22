Canada's Most Trusted 3D Scanning Partner, 3DS Technologies, Provides Unparalleled Power, Precision, And Proven Expertise

MENAFN - GetNews) Built by President Travis Sachs, a licensed millwright, 3DS Technologies empowers plant managers, engineering teams, and construction firms to efficiently, effectively digitize







The team at 3DS Technologies , led by President Travis Sachs, is leading the 3D scanning industry in Canada with proven technology for streamlining the digitization process for plant managers, engineering teams, construction firms, and more. Sachs, a licensed millwright with expertise in electrical, maintenance, and project management, built his company to be more than a mere scanning company. 3DS Technologies surpasses the traditions of 3D scanning to be a precision partner with a hands-on understanding of what is truly needed for a project to be successful.







Sachs has direct experience with working in plants as a millwright, maintenance planner, and capital project manager, and his inside perspective is what sets 3DS Technologies apart.“We have been on the project management side. We know what data matters and what does not. Other providers rely on the data itself. We make sure the data actually makes sense and fits your needs. No guessing. No assumptions. Just complete, precise data every time,” said Sachs.

The team at 3DS Technologies realizes that clients can buy their own scanners, but a decent scanner can cost six figures. Adding in the cost of software, training, calibration, and upgrades makes having a scanner on-hand nearly impossible. 3DS Technologies takes these challenges out of the equation and adds in an expert staff and leading edge technology such as P30, RTC360, BLK360, GoScan, drones, and mobile systems like VLX and Xgrids. This enables clients to take advantage of perfect scans executed by trained professionals.“The biggest mistake is thinking anyone can just grab a scanner and get reliable data. It is easy until something goes wrong. Bad data is worse than no data. The point of scanning is to get it right, the first time, without guesswork. That is what we do,” said Sachs.







Plus, 3DS Technologies is always on top of the market. For example, 3D laser scanning versus new technologies such as Gaussian splatting are being debated, and Sachs and his team have weighed in. At the end of the day, they love the visuals of the Guassian splatting but don't find it suitable for engineering-level work. According to their team, 3D laser scanning is still the gold standard, although other technologies can be leveraged at the right time. For example, a recent global manufacturing client needed to scan a facility with 60-foot ceilings, tight racking, and no safe way to manually measure. 3DS Technologies used 3D scanning and drone photogrammetry to capture hard-to-access areas and generate accurate documentation.

“Let 3DS Technologies be the experts at what we do so you can focus on what you do best,” said Sachs. To learn more about 3DS Technologies' 3D scanning, CAD modeling, and aerial visualization solutions, visit .

