Proper Tree Care Wins 2025 Quality Business Award For Best Tree Service In The City Of Merri-Bek, VIC

Merri-bek, VIC - Proper Tree Care has been recognized with a 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Tree Service in the City of Merri-bek, celebrating the company's outstanding dedication to professionalism, safety, and customer satisfaction.

With a reputation built on years of reliable and environmentally-conscious service, Proper Tree Care has become a trusted name among local residents and businesses for all aspects of tree maintenance and removal. Their qualified arborists are known for providing expert advice and tailored solutions for tree pruning, removal, stump grinding, and overall tree health.

Proper Tree Care offers a full spectrum of expert arboriculture services tailored to both residential and commercial clients across Melbourne and the City of Merri‐bek. Their qualified team of arborists provides everything from comprehensive tree health assessments, pruning, and crown thinning to safe tree removal and stump grinding. They also specialise in emergency 24/7 call‐outs, onsite risk evaluations, and carefully planned landscape management to ensure minimal disruption to surrounding plants and property.

Clients have praised Proper Tree Care for their impressive expertise and professionalism, with one reviewer noting how "Jordan and his team impressed us with their expertise and professionalism." Another customer highlighted the company's commitment to value and efficiency, describing their experience as "wonderfully efficient and thoughtful at a very affordable price." These glowing testimonials reflect the company's consistent dedication to quality service and customer satisfaction.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

