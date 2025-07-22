Sellfonenow Empowers Iphone Sellers With Pre-Sale Testing To Maximize Resale Value

MENAFN - GetNews) iPhone market share in Canada is 60.31%. It indicates the demand for Apple phones in the country. If you already use an iPhone, this is good news. You don't have to stash your device in a drawer just because it's old. You can sell it after buying a new model. Where do you sell? You can think about retail stores, mobile carriers, and classifieds. Have you heard about buyback sites? They also offer trade-in programs, such as instant cash, for a used phone. Their processes are more seamless, faster, and easier to use. Within a few steps, you can get an estimated price for your device and receive cash if you accept the offer. Toronto has many such options.

It's easy to put used phones for sale Toronto with them. They can offer a better price if your phone's activation lock is disabled, even though they can also address any issues in this area. The real worth of your phone lies in its functionality and physical appearance. Testing a few of them can give you confidence that you're getting the correct value on your chosen platform. Let's explore this aspect for more knowledge.

Check the condition of the screen

Does the background on the phone screen look clean? You can increase your iPhone's brightness before accessing the "Notes" app for a white background. Some old screens develop a slight pinkish tint. With time, it can worsen. Hence, it can affect the return value of your device. Simultaneously, check all the app icons on the screen for a response. If they respond to your touch, it's a plus point.

Examine all the buttons

This specific area must also be covered. Check the mute switch and others for their performance. You must also test the home button, especially if you got it fixed earlier. If it wiggles or spins unusually, it can be a problem. Your Touch ID sensor may not work correctly. It wouldn't affect the sale, but it would impact the resale value. However, you can go to settings and add a fingerprint by following the necessary steps to determine the condition. If your phone gives feedback when you touch the home button with your thumb, you can take a sigh of relief. It means the Touch ID is fine.

Analyze the impact of water damage

Many buyback sites also accept phones with water damage. However, independent buyers tend to avoid iPhones that are severely damaged by moisture due to the high costs of repairs. With buyback sites, you can expect a decent deal.

Selling a used phone in Canada is also a way to contribute to the circular economy, which promotes the reuse and recycling of old products. Such initiatives are environmentally friendly as they target reducing e-waste, which can release harmful substances such as chromium, mercury, and lead into the surroundings, affecting air, water, and soil. You can join these goals in your own way. Choose a platform that resells used devices and is also associated with recycling programs.