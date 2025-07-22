Pneus Quebec Empowers Fleets With New Self-Serve B2B Portal For Smarter Tire Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) New Platform Offers Unprecedented Control, Efficiency, and Quebec-Wide Delivery for Trucking Fleets of 50+ Units

Pneus Quebec , a premier supplier of heavy truck tires, today announced the launch of its significantly enhanced B2B self-serve portal, a comprehensive digital solution designed to address the complex procurement and logistical challenges faced by modern trucking fleets. This state-of-the-art platform is now available for fleets operating 50 or more vehicles, providing an integrated system for tire purchasing, management, and delivery across the entire province of Quebec.

In today's fast-paced logistics and transportation industry, fleet managers are under constant pressure to maximize operational efficiency, control costs, and minimize vehicle downtime. Traditional tire procurement methods often involve time-consuming phone calls, email chains, and a lack of real-time inventory visibility, leading to delays and administrative burdens. Recognizing these critical pain points, Pneus Quebec has invested in developing a robust, intuitive platform that places control directly in the hands of fleet operators.

The new portal provides managers with 24/7 access to Pneus Quebec's extensive, real-time inventory of over 10,000 heavy-duty tires. This includes a complete range of specialized products, from long-haul direction and high-traction drive tires to durable trailer tires from industry-leading brands. The system's powerful search and filtering tools allow users to quickly find the exact tire specifications required for their diverse vehicle applications.

"We listened closely to the needs of our largest clients, and they told us they needed more autonomy, transparency, and efficiency in their tire management process. This portal is our answer," said Jean-Marc Tremblay, Director of Fleet Solutions at Pneus Quebec. "We are not just selling tires; we are providing a strategic tool that transforms a major operational expense into a manageable, predictable, and streamlined process. Whether a fleet's trucks are operating in Montreal, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, or the Côte-Nord, this platform ensures they have access to the right tires at the right price, delivered wherever they are needed in Quebec. It's about empowering our partners to keep their fleets rolling and profitable."

Key features and benefits of the Pneus Quebec B2B Portal include:

Dedicated Fleet Pricing: The portal provides exclusive, pre-negotiated pricing for registered fleets, ensuring cost consistency and simplifying budget management. Comprehensive Order Management:

Users can place orders, track their status from confirmation to delivery, and access complete order histories to analyze purchasing patterns and forecast future needs.

Quebec-Wide Delivery Network: A cornerstone of the new service, the integrated logistics system facilitates reliable and timely delivery to any location across Quebec, from major urban centers to remote job sites, ensuring fleet uniformity and readiness.

Simplified Invoicing and Reporting: The platform streamlines the accounting process with centralized invoicing and provides detailed reports to help managers make data-driven decisions about their tire assets.

To facilitate a smooth transition, Pneus Quebec is offering personalized onboarding and training for all new B2B portal users. Interested fleet managers are encouraged to contact the Pneus Quebec fleet sales team to schedule a demonstration and get registered.

About Pneus Quebec:

Pneus Quebec is a leading, Quebec-based provider of tires and services for the heavy trucking industry. With an unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and customer-centric innovation, the company has become a trusted partner for fleets of all sizes. Specializing in heavy-duty applications, Pneus Quebec boasts one of the region's largest inventories and a team of expert advisors dedicated to optimizing fleet performance and safety. Through strategic investments in technology and logistics, Pneus Quebec continues to drive the industry forward.