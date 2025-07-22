Eastern Accents Announces Exclusive Coastal Collaboration With Barclay Butera

In the midst of summer, it's the right time to bring in natural light, coastal colors, and fresh, cool materials. One Chicago-based brand has the perfect collection for this. Eastern Accents , known for their American-made quality, has been a leader in soft home furnishings for over 30 years, consistently setting trends in the luxury bedding market.

For a bright, summery collection, they've partnered with renowned interior designer Barclay Butera . Drawing inspiration from the elegance and breathtaking colors of Barclay Butera's native Newport Beach, California, this collection captures coastal beauty and brings it effortlessly into the home environment.

Eastern Accents and Barclay Butera's Corona del Mar bedding collection is a testament to coastal living at its finest. We met with these expert designers to get an inside look at this collection and how it came together to celebrate design, texture, and California living.

Behind the Design: Barclay Butera

Nestled along the stunning shores of Newport Beach lies the inspiration behind this coastal bedding collection: Corona Del Mar. The heart of this collection is the beautiful shades of blue, green, and white as well as the luxurious fabrics in the mohair and embroidered cottons that reflect the laid-back yet sophisticated spirit of the seaside.

Drawing inspiration from his coastal upbringing in California, Barclay Butera infuses his designs with a sense of elegance and relaxed luxury. Butera, now a renowned interior designer, launched his firm in 1994 after growing up, inspired by his mother's work as a designer. This collection isn't the first time Butera has partnered with Eastern Accents; the two have been working together on numerous projects over the last decade, always with a shared passion for timeless, high-quality design.

From chic beachfront retreats to opulent urban residences, Butera's portfolio showcases his unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. He brings his unique aesthetic - inspired by blue and white antiques, old Hollywood chic, and serene shorelines - to any of his luxury bedding pieces.

This collection, Corona del Mar, was no different.

Butera has been influenced by California's beautiful nature across his various looks.“California living is all about indoor-outdoor flow, relaxed luxury, and effortless elegance,” he explains.“The natural landscapes, from the beaches to the desert, inspire my use of color, texture, and light.”

The goal for Corona del Mar, the team explains, was to create a palette that echoes the serene hues of the seaside, pulling beautiful and timeless blues, greens, and whites from the sea. With this vision, every piece tells a coastal story that's both contemporary and deeply connected to tradition.

With luxurious fabrics, soothing coastal hues, and seaside elegance, Corona Del Mar offers luxurious coastal allure that evokes the essence of a breezy summer retreat.

The Collection: Corona del Mar

With attention to detail in mind, Corona Del Mar features a harmonious blend of luxurious fabrics, each chosen to ensure both comfort and style to this coastal bedding collection.

One of the signature fabrics featured in this collection is Eastern Accents' Bach. In emerald, this fabric is a rich green mohair used on throw pillows. The team explains that the mohair was chosen to bring an opulent shine and smooth finish to the collection. Emulating soft nature, tranquility, and sea grass, it blends with this cool collection seamlessly.

Contrasting the mohair is a breathable 200 thread count percale sheet set using Egyptian cotton. Cool and crisp, it brings in a fresh coastal breeze to the bedding. Percale, the team reveals, is known for its breathable, light quality. It's an ideal sheeting for warmer climates and sleepers, as well as being durably strong. In line with this beachy bedding, this makes it an ideal choice for summer beds, vacation homes, or anyone who prefers a cooler sleep.

The star of this collection is the azure bed scarf and throw pillows which feature an embroidered geometric pattern. The team explains that this Esha Azure fabric is embroidered in India with a handcrafted look to it.

Using embroidered fabrics infuses the bedding with intricate patterns and textures, transforming simple fabrics into works of art. It makes for a unique and detailed statement piece that sets this collection apart. The embroidered details tie in the rest of the coastal colors and add an organic texture to the whole set.

Along with Corona Del Mar's green mohair throw pillow, other throw pillows include a deep blue and white brush fringe detail adding a soft and deep detail to the side edges.

The designers explain that adding trim and embroidered fabrics to their bedding collections and throw pillows adds extra depth and luxurious texture. The tassel fringe and brush fringe add to the global style with their color story and texture.

Perfect for summer nights and coastal homes, this California-inspired bedding collection was tailor made for this season. Barclay Butera's coastal motifs paired with Eastern Accents signature fabrics make this summer specialty come to life.

Crafted with the beach in mind, this collection lets you bring a bit of Newport into your room. Whether you're drawn to its rich, natural colors, organic textures, or breathable fabrics, this exciting collaboration creates the ideal summer bedding.

Eastern Accents is a luxury home textiles brand, proudly based in Chicago.

Learn more at