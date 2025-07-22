SSU Head Maliuk Tells G7 Ambassadors Agency Will Keep Rooting Out Russian Agents In State Bodies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU .

The meeting with representatives of the G7 member countries was also attended by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko and Director of the State Bureau of Investigations Oleksii Sukhachov.

According to Maliuk, the SSU's priority task in the context of the war is to combat Russian agents and prevent the influence of enemy special services on any state bodies of Ukraine. At the same time, Maliuk emphasized that the SSU acts exclusively within the framework of the law and in the interests of Ukraine's national security.

"In the context of a full-scale war, the presence of Russian agents in any state body is completely unacceptable. There are no exceptions for us, we will continue to eradicate enemy influence everywhere. The NABU must be cleansed of the influence of enemy special services. And we will continue to work on this together with the bureau's leadership, actively helping them in this," Maliuk said.

The head of the special service thanked the G7 member countries for their cooperation during the full-scale invasion and for supporting Ukraine at such a difficult and historic time.

Maliuk also added that the SSU and the Office of the Prosecutor General had gathered a solid evidence base against all suspected employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. In particular, yesterday the SSU detained a Russian“mole” in one of the elite units of the State Bureau of Investigation, as well as the head of the interregional detective departments of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who is suspected of aiding Russia.

In addition, a fugitive MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Fedir Krystenko, was charged in absentia with treason. According to the investigation, he had a direct influence on the activities of the anti-corruption agency.

"Proper procedural guidance was provided and the legality of all the evidence collected was verified. All investigative actions were carried out in full compliance with the requirements of current legislation. The court also confirmed the legality of the evidence obtained and the validity of the suspicions. For the Office of the Prosecutor General, as for our colleagues from the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation, compliance with the law is paramount. And we act exclusively within the limits and in the manner prescribed by law," the Prosecutor General noted.

Representatives of the G7 countries received answers to their questions regarding the work of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and, in particular, the recent special operation by the SSU and the OGP to neutralize Russian influence on the NABU.

“The DBR, SSU, and OGP continue to work together to combat crimes in the highest echelons of power. And we will do our job well, regardless of the structures and positions of those involved,” said the director of the DBR.

Maliuk also discussed the recent results of the SSU's combat operations with representatives of the G7 member states. In particular, he shared details of the unique special operation“Pavutyna” (Spider Web), which resulted in the destruction of 41 Russian strategic aircraft, as well as the third strike on the Crimean bridge.

In addition, the head of the SSU noted that the SSU's Special Operations Center“A” is consistently among the top three leaders in the ranking of the best Defense Forces units for destroying Russian equipment with the help of UAVs, and that the SSU's combat units are relentlessly destroying the enemy on the front lines and deep in its rear.

Photo: SSU