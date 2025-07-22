DM Shmyhal Discusses Ukraine Role In European Security With EU Commissioner

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this on Facebook .

“During an online conversation with Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, we discussed Ukraine's important role in the European security system. In particular, we discussed the implementation of the EUR 150 billion SAFE initiative, which aims to increase the production capacity of Europe's defense industry,” he said.

Shmyhal stressed that it is very important for Ukraine to have access to European SAFE projects, and cooperation with EU member states and institutions on such practical integration is already underway.

“Strengthening Ukraine is a guarantee of security for the entire EU,” he said.

At the same time, Shmyhal assured that Ukraine is open to close cooperation with SAFE-funded partners and is ready to jointly develop technologies that have proven their effectiveness on the battlefield.

He also thanked Valdis Dombrovskis for his personal involvement and support for Ukraine.

“We are continuing our effective cooperation to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe,” Shmyhal concluded.

