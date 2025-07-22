NABU Will Not Be Subordinate To Prosecutor General After Signing Of Law On Reducing Powers - PG Kravchenko
“Firstly, passing laws or making amendments is the job of the Verkhovna Rada and its esteemed deputies. We live by and enforce the laws that have been passed by the people's deputies over time... I can answer how we will work now if the adopted law is signed by the President and published, etc.,” Kravchenko said.
Responding to a question about whether NABU and SAP will lose their independence, Kravchenko noted that NABU will not be subordinate to the Prosecutor General.
"Is there a suspicion that NABU and SAP will lose their independence? Accordingly, all questions. They are not subordinate to me. NABU is definitely not subordinate. SAP, in connection with the changes, we are one system: one body of the system of prosecution authorities. The SAP, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine“On the Prosecutor's Office,” was and remains a department. And we will be one family. They will work on their criminal proceedings, and we will work on ours. And together we will help each other. NABU does not report to me," Kravchenko said.Read also: SSU head Maliuk tells G7 ambassadors agency will keep rooting out Russian agents in state bodies
As reported by Ukrinform, today, July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law reducing the powers of NABU and SAP
Photo: facebook/RuslanKravchenkoKyiv
