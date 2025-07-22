Ground Drones Help Ukrainian Intelligence Eliminate Around 100 Russian Troops On Two Fronts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Ukrinform reports.

"On the Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts, fighters from the HUR's unmanned systems unit used ground drones to eliminate up to 100 enemy troops. These hard-to-detect 'couriers' carried out a series of explosive deliveries directly to Russian positions," the statement reads.

Intelligence officers also showcased an experimental ground drone equipped with a grenade launcher - a combat platform designed to effectively strike enemy targets hiding in cover. The system is currently being adapted for combat conditions.

Ukrainian forces use ground robots to seize enemy position, capture Russian soldiers

The HUR said that ground drones are also used for tasks such as evacuating damaged equipment and delivering ammunition, FPV drones, fuel, and food supplies to frontline positions - all without putting personnel at risk.

"Such logistical operations are actively carried out on the Toretsk, Kupiansk, and Pokrovsk fronts," the agency added.