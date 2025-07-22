Ground Drones Help Ukrainian Intelligence Eliminate Around 100 Russian Troops On Two Fronts
"On the Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts, fighters from the HUR's unmanned systems unit used ground drones to eliminate up to 100 enemy troops. These hard-to-detect 'couriers' carried out a series of explosive deliveries directly to Russian positions," the statement reads.
Intelligence officers also showcased an experimental ground drone equipped with a grenade launcher - a combat platform designed to effectively strike enemy targets hiding in cover. The system is currently being adapted for combat conditions.Read also: Ukrainian forces use ground robots to seize enemy position, capture Russian soldiers
The HUR said that ground drones are also used for tasks such as evacuating damaged equipment and delivering ammunition, FPV drones, fuel, and food supplies to frontline positions - all without putting personnel at risk.
"Such logistical operations are actively carried out on the Toretsk, Kupiansk, and Pokrovsk fronts," the agency added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment