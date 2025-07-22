Ukrainian Intelligence Reveals Data On New Russian Recon Drone Built Entirely From Chinese Parts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the DIU .

In the Weapon Components section of the War&Sanctions portal, the DIU has released details about the components of this new drone, which Russia uses to locate Ukrainian air defense positions and to overwhelm their systems.

According to separate data, the drone can also carry a warhead weighing up to 15 kg.

The drone features a delta-wing fuselage similar to the Shahed-136 (Geran-2), but it is significantly smaller. All of its components and modules are Chinese-made.

Nearly half of these components, including the flight controller with autopilot, navigation modules and antennas, airspeed sensor, and Pitot tube, come from a single Chinese company, CUAV Technology, which specializes in UAV system modules and applications.

In October 2022, CUAV Technology announced restrictions on the supply of its products to both Ukraine and Russia to prevent their use in military applications.

However, in 2023, Russia showcased a supposed domestically developed vertical takeoff UAV, which turned out to be a CUAV Technology product available on AliExpress.

In addition to CUAV products, these drones also include engine and ignition module from DLE (Mile Haoxiang Technology Co., Ltd.), KST servos, Razer FPV camera from Foxeer Technology, Mayatech RFD900X data link module, ReadyToSky video transmitter, Hobbywing power regulator, and HRB Power battery.

The UAV is also equipped with a Chinese copy of the Australian RFD900x data transmission module from RFDesign. Like the original, the Chinese version enables long-range data transmission (up to 40 km line-of-sight, depending on the antenna).

shows ground robot“Liut” destroying enemy targets in Sumy regio

This module allows for establishing a data link between the UAV and its ground station or between UAVs, thereby enhancing reconnaissance capabilities.

DLE engines were previously been used by Russia in the Gerbera and Parody drones. KST servos have been used in the Shahed-136 (Geran-2), V2U drones, and in universal guidance and correction modules and aerial bombs.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the DIU showed to U.S. President's Specia Envoy Keith Kellogg components of Russian weapons of Western origin that had been recovered by Ukrainian military intelligence from destroyed or captured Russian arms.