North Korea Build New Destroyer By October 2026
North Korea has announced plans to build a third Choe Hyun-class destroyer, with completion targeted before October 10, 2026 - a date that coincides with the next anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), Azernews reports.
The new warship is part of Pyongyang's ongoing efforts to modernize its naval capabilities and strengthen its maritime presence.
"The latest destroyer, a powerful symbol of Korea's strength and spirit, represents a major leap in our shipbuilding revolution. It is the proud creation of the unwavering determination, iron will, and exceptional leadership of Comrade Kim Jong-un," said Yun Chee Gor, director of the Nampho Shipyard, during a ceremony marking the launch of the first vessel in the series in April this year.
This upcoming destroyer will follow the same class blueprint, which reportedly combines upgraded radar systems, longer-range missile capabilities, and improved stealth features - although much of the ship's technical specifications remain classified.
Military analysts suggest that North Korea's naval buildup may be aimed not only at regional power projection, but also at countering U.S. and South Korean surveillance in the Yellow Sea. The timing - aligned with a major political anniversary - also suggests the project serves both military and propaganda purposes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment