Insuraguest Technologies Inc. Confirms No Material Change

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - At the request of CIRO, InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. is an innovative Insurtech company. The Company delivers insurance and/or warranty program coverages to vacation rentals, hotels, resorts, and ticketed events, including sports activities. The Company provides its clients with a streamlined, tech-driven solution for managing risks and protecting assets in the hospitality sector. With a continued focus on growth and profitability, InsuraGuest is expanding its product offerings to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving marketplace. For more information, visit the company's website at: .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Logan Anderson"

Director CFO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Ryan

(604) 283-5636

Reed Wright

...

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.