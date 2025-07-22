403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Weekly Cabinet Stresses Nationalizing Health Services For Better Care
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 22 (KUNA) - The Cabinet has underlined the need of nationalizing health services in a way that enhances care quality and raises national cadres' efficiency.
This was announced on Tuesday after the weekly cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace.
The ministers were informed about the outcomes of Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi's official visit to France that included the signing of some memoranda of understanding with a number of outstanding medical institutions.
The Cabinet was apprised of the letters sent to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from the sisterly and friendly countries on means of boosting bilateral ties and activating mutual collaboration, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji said after the meeting.
It also was briefed on His Highness the Prime Minister's reception of Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Industry Kamel Al-Wazir and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace to discuss means of boosting ties between the two countries.
In addition, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah briefed the ministers on the results of his official visit to Lebanon and Syria.
He held some meetings with senior officials of both sides on ways to bolster bilateral relations between Kuwait, the two states, mainly in security.
Out of its keen on combating climate change and enhancing efforts for low-carbon emissions and sustainable development, the Cabinet saw a presentation made by Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi and some of Environment Public Authority's seniors on a national long-term roadmap for this goal.
The roadmap seeks to achieve sustainable economic growth by using integrated innovative techniques, and enhancing flexibility in Kuwait, in the face of climate change repercussions.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet saw a presentation made by Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Noora Al-Fassam and other officials on the requirements of the upcoming phase of Kuwait's assessment in this regard.
The cabinet was further informed about a presentation by Al-Fassam on the final statement of the State's FY 2024-2025 that showed a deficit of KD 1,056,000,000. This requires concerted efforts of all governmental bides and ministers to address waste and develop non-oil revenues.
Furthermore, the Cabinet reviewed some bills on the final statements for 2024-2025, and approved them, referring them to His Highness the Amir.
Finally, the Cabinet endorsed the report of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Citizenship on the loss and withdrawal of nationality from some, in line with Law No. 15 of 1959. (end)
aa
This was announced on Tuesday after the weekly cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace.
The ministers were informed about the outcomes of Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi's official visit to France that included the signing of some memoranda of understanding with a number of outstanding medical institutions.
The Cabinet was apprised of the letters sent to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from the sisterly and friendly countries on means of boosting bilateral ties and activating mutual collaboration, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji said after the meeting.
It also was briefed on His Highness the Prime Minister's reception of Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Industry Kamel Al-Wazir and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace to discuss means of boosting ties between the two countries.
In addition, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah briefed the ministers on the results of his official visit to Lebanon and Syria.
He held some meetings with senior officials of both sides on ways to bolster bilateral relations between Kuwait, the two states, mainly in security.
Out of its keen on combating climate change and enhancing efforts for low-carbon emissions and sustainable development, the Cabinet saw a presentation made by Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi and some of Environment Public Authority's seniors on a national long-term roadmap for this goal.
The roadmap seeks to achieve sustainable economic growth by using integrated innovative techniques, and enhancing flexibility in Kuwait, in the face of climate change repercussions.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet saw a presentation made by Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Noora Al-Fassam and other officials on the requirements of the upcoming phase of Kuwait's assessment in this regard.
The cabinet was further informed about a presentation by Al-Fassam on the final statement of the State's FY 2024-2025 that showed a deficit of KD 1,056,000,000. This requires concerted efforts of all governmental bides and ministers to address waste and develop non-oil revenues.
Furthermore, the Cabinet reviewed some bills on the final statements for 2024-2025, and approved them, referring them to His Highness the Amir.
Finally, the Cabinet endorsed the report of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Citizenship on the loss and withdrawal of nationality from some, in line with Law No. 15 of 1959. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment