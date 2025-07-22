403
Saudi FM: We Must Be Vigilant Against Rising Tensions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 22 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud has affirmed the need for caution and preparedness to counter the rising tensions and instability in the region.
"We must remain vigilant against rising tensions and instability that threaten to ignite or escalate conflicts within the Kingdom," he stressed Tuesday in a speech at the opening of the 15th Gulf Research Meeting in London.
"Our focus is on supporting efforts towards de-escalation, sustainable peace and stability."
He renewed commitment to encouraging political dialogue respecting international law and safeguarding the rules that underpin global order in this complex geopolitical landscape.
The Saudi Minister said that the Kingdom is dedicated to pursuing inclusive learned long term political solution to conflicts.
"In today's world one marked by uncertainty and volatility upholding the rules based international order is essential to preventing conflict and fostering international cooperation as we face increasing threats to this order it is crucial to reinforce our commitment to international law promote mutual understanding and prioritize peaceful dispute resolution."
For his part, the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi noted that this important gathering is a vital platform for deepening GCC States' collective understanding of the challenges and aspirations that define their region.
He underscored that the GCC is the cornerstone of the region's resilience, security and sustainable development.
"The GCC has emerged as a critical pillar of stability not only within our region but globally through enhanced economic integration shared security initiatives on strategic diplomacy the GCC countries have collectively reinforced both regional and international order in recent decades,"
"The council has strengthened trade and investment links, spearheaded joint security frameworks like the peninsula shield force," he pointed out.
This year's Gulf Research Meeting comprises 12 workshops that cover a wide range of topics in the fields of politics, economics, energy, security and the wider social sciences.
The Gulf Research Center-Cambridge established the annual Gulf Research Meeting (GRM) in 2010 to provide an academic environment to foster Gulf studies and to encourage scholarly and academic exchange among those working on or interested in the developments that are taking place and defining the Gulf region and its constituent societies.
The Gulf Research Center (GRC) was founded in July 2000 by Dr. Abdulaziz Sager, a Saudi businessman. Dr. Sager's vision was to fill an important void and to conduct scholarly, high quality research on all aspects of the wider strategic Gulf region including the GCC countries as well as Iran, Iraq and Yemen. (end)
