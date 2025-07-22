403
Trump Announces Trade Deal With Indonesia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 22 (KUNA) -- "It is my Great Honor to announce our Trade Agreement with the Republic of Indonesia, as represented by their Highly Respected President, Prabowo Subianto," US President Donald Trump said Tuesday.
In a post in social medial, Trump said, "it is agreed that Indonesia will be Open Market to American Industrial and Tech Products, and Agricultural Goods, by eliminating 99 percent of their Tariff Barriers."
"The United States will now sell American Made products to Indonesia at a Tariff Rate of ZERO, while Indonesia will pay 19 percent on all of their products coming into the US.
The Best Market in the World! In addition, Indonesia will supply the United States with their precious Critical Minerals, as well as sign BIG Deals, worth Tens of Billions of Dollars, to purchase Boeing Aircraft, American Farm products, and American Energy," Trump said.
"This deal is a huge win for our Automakers, Tech Companies, Workers, Farmers, Ranchers, and Manufacturers," the president added. (end)
