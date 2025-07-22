Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Equinox Gold Corp.

Equinox Gold Corp.


2025-07-22 07:06:38
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 03:11 PM EST - Equinox Gold Corp. : Announced a leadership transition. Greg Smith has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Darren Hall, current President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director effective immediately. Darren is a proven executive with a long history of mining industry experience who previously served as Calibre Mining's President & Chief Executive Officer from 2021 through to the transaction with Equinox Gold. Concurrent with this transition, David Schummer, formerly Executive Vice President, Operations, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Equinox Gold. Ross Beaty, Chair of Equinox Gold, commented: "Greg is a founding executive and shareholder of Equinox Gold whose leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in growing the Company from concept into the multi-asset, multi-billion-dollar gold producer it is today. I want to sincerely thank Greg personally, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, for his vision, dedication, and leadership." Equinox Gold Corp. shares T are trading up 4 cents at $8.88.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN22072025000212011056ID1109834295

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search