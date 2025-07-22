403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Equinox Gold Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 03:11 PM EST - Equinox Gold Corp. : Announced a leadership transition. Greg Smith has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Darren Hall, current President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director effective immediately. Darren is a proven executive with a long history of mining industry experience who previously served as Calibre Mining's President & Chief Executive Officer from 2021 through to the transaction with Equinox Gold. Concurrent with this transition, David Schummer, formerly Executive Vice President, Operations, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Equinox Gold. Ross Beaty, Chair of Equinox Gold, commented: "Greg is a founding executive and shareholder of Equinox Gold whose leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in growing the Company from concept into the multi-asset, multi-billion-dollar gold producer it is today. I want to sincerely thank Greg personally, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, for his vision, dedication, and leadership." Equinox Gold Corp. shares T are trading up 4 cents at $8.88.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment