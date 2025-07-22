Amarnath Yatra Sees Improved Security, Facilities: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the security arrangements and facilities for Amarnath pilgrims have steadily improved over the past three to four years, resulting in high levels of satisfaction among devotees.

During his visit to the Nunwan Base Camp in the Pahalgam area, Sinha said that feedback from pilgrims indicates over 96% of them are satisfied with the arrangements made by the administration and associated organisations.

“I visited Baltal recently, and I can confidently say that both security and facilities for the yatris have improved significantly year after year. The officials and volunteers involved are doing their duty with utmost devotion,” he said.

Sinha said the administration aims to ensure pilgrims return with pleasant memories, adding that the yatra route currently reflects a festive atmosphere.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed satisfaction over the growing number of pilgrims participating in the yatra this year and anticipated a further increase in footfall in the coming days.

Read Also J&K LG Launches Aid Portal for Terror-Hit Families Amarnath Yatra: Over 3,500 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Base Camp

“As I mentioned earlier, the success of this year's Amarnath Yatra will have a positive impact on tourism in Kashmir. So far, around 3.45 lakh devotees have had darshan, and we are hopeful that many more will join in the days ahead,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the dedication, passion and commitment of Camp directors, officials of Shrine Board, Civil and police administration, security forces, service providers, volunteers and every-one involved in the holy yatra for ensuring a pleasant and memorable pilgrimage for the devotees.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the pilgrims, service providers, langer sevadars, sanitation workers, medical staff, and administrative, Police and security officials deputed for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

He took stock of department-wise arrangements, logistics, lodging, disaster management, healthcare and other facilities that have been put in place on travel route and Yatra base camps at Pahalgam axis.

The Lieutenant Governor directed health officials to conduct an in-depth analysis of patterns and causes for the health-related incidents among pilgrims, and take precautionary measures to improve overall health outcomes for the devotees.

He also reviewed the Yatra feedback system and directed for incorporating traffic feedback option for better traffic management and to facilitate the smooth movement of the pilgrims.