J & K Cong Protests For Statehood CM Says They Never Sought Support

New Delhi- Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit on Tuesday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here, demanding restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory.

Congress general secretary (organisation), K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of J&K Naseer Hussain and J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, among others, took part in the protest.

“Jammu and Kashmir is the first instance of a state being downgraded into a Union Territory. Such democratic backsliding and insult to the people of a state is unacceptable,” Venugopal said in a post on X after the protest.

“J&KPCC is protesting at Jantar Mantar, to demand restoration of full statehood to J&K. I joined in the protest and spoke about the need to defend the Constitution and restore the dignity of the people of J&K. The promises made in Parliament must be fulfilled without delay,” he said.

The Congress on Sunday said the party will raise the demand for restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had last week written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for a legislation in the Monsoon session to grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

In their joint letter to Modi, Kharge and Gandhi had said that for the past five years, the people of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir have consistently called for the restoration of full statehood.

This demand is both legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights, they had said.

They Never Sought Our Support: CM

Meanwhile Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the Congress never sought support for their campaign, demanding statehood restoration to Jammu and Kashmir.

“They (Congress) didn't even raise the issue during the INDIA bloc meeting recently. We are the first who raised this demand and brought a resolution in this regard. If they need our support, let them talk to us,” CM said speaking to reporters in Ganderbal.

Responding to a query about Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, he said this is the first time that the resignation has come in such a way.

Notably, CM Omar visited the residence of the woman, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Safapora last week.“Police have already registered a case. The government will provide every possible assistance to the bereaved family,” he said while responding to query about government support to the victim family