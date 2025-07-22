2 Convicted In Kulgam Acid Attack Case After 15 Years

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- After nearly 15 years of legal battle, a Fast Track Court in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday convicted two men in a 2010 acid attack that left a local schoolteacher permanently disabled and his wife severely injured.

Additional Sessions Judge convicted Mohammad Yasen Kully and Mohammad Iqbal Kully, both residents of Kully Nad Lamad in Devsar, in connection with FIR No. 214/2010 under sections 452, 307, 326, and 34 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), registered at Police Station Qazigund.

According to Chief Prosecuting Officer (CPO) Zia-u-Rehman, the victim Nazir Ahmed Bihad, a Rehbar-e-Taleem teacher from Kolinad Lamad, was attacked with acid while offering Maghrib (evening) prayers at home.

“His wife thought the accused had come to visit. He asked them to wait and she went inside to fetch food for them. In that brief moment, they threw acid on his body,” the official said.

The attack resulted in complete loss of eyesight for Nazir. His wife, who rushed to help him, also suffered serious burns. The couple's life took a traumatic turn as they battled physical disability, emotional scars, and a slow-moving justice system.

Despite the odds, Nazir's wife pursued the case relentlessly-attending court hearings, filing documents, and following up with officials.“Her resilience kept the case alive,” a member of the prosecution team said.“Even when others gave up hope, she stood firm. Without her efforts, we would not have reached this verdict.”

The acid attack in 2010 sparked brief outrage in the region, but the case soon faded from public attention. For the victims, however, the trauma and struggle never stopped.

Arguments on the quantum of punishment are expected to be heard in the coming days. The detailed order of conviction is likely to be made public on Tuesday.

For the survivor couple, Monday's verdict is more than a legal win-it marks the end of a long, painful chapter, and a quiet affirmation of justice delayed, but not denied.