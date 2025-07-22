1,200 Hectares Of Crops Damaged In J & K This Season
The information was tabled in response to a question in the Lok Sabha. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the losses were reported between April 1 and July 14, 2025.
Major crops impacted in the region include wheat, maize, paddy, barley and various horticultural produce, though district-level specifics were not detailed in the statement.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), over 9,500 farmer applications were insured in J&K, covering an area of 5,500 hectares. As of June 30, the government disbursed Rs 2.7 crore in claims, benefitting insured farmers who faced yield loss due to extreme weather.
In contrast, Ladakh recorded zero crop damage during the same period, and no compensation or claims were reported. However, 14 hectares were insured under the crop insurance schemes, suggesting a growing awareness and participation by Ladakhi farmers in risk mitigation measures.
The government said that disaster relief responsibilities lie primarily with State governments.
However, in cases of severe calamity, Central assistance is extended through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) based on assessments by Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs). Jammu & Kashmir, like other states, can tap into the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for immediate relief. (KNO)
