UN Tourism E1 Series Join Forces To Promote Sustainable Mobility And Tourism Through Sport



UN Tourism, the United Nations agency promoting the development of responsable, sustainable and accessible tourism, and E1 Series, the world's first and only all-electric raceboat championship, have signed an agreement to promote sustainable mobility and tourism through global sport.

NEW YORK, USA – The agreement was signed by E1 Series founder and chairman Alejandro Agag – who has also been appointed a UN Tourism special ambassador for Sport – and Zurab Pololikashvili, UN Tourism secretary-general, on E1 Monaco race day.

Both organisations' signature of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Monaco – regarded as an epicentre of sustainable marine mobility – highlights their mutual dedication to promoting clean marine transport technologies. In turn, this supports sustainable sports tourism development around the world.

E1 races around the world visiting iconic locations from Jeddah and Doha to Dubrovnik, and will soon travel to Lagos in Africa and then onto Miami for the 2025 season finale.

UN Tourism secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili, said:

“The intersection of sports and tourism offers immense potential for sustainable development, economic growth, and the promotion of cultural exchange. Our agreement with E1 Series is a step forward in realising this potential.”

Joining the secretary-general in signing the agreement, E1 founder and Chairman, Alejandro Agag, said:

“This agreement between E1 and UN Tourism is a pivotal moment for sustainable sports tourism. Following my recent recognition for advancing electric mobility, I'm even more committed to demonstrating how sport can be a powerful catalyst for positive environmental change. By combining E1's electric marine technology with UN Tourism's global reach and expertise, we can create memorable experiences for fans while helping advance the protection of our marine environments.”

His appointment highlights Agag's dedication to driving sustainability into motorsport, promoting initiatives that align with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In particular, UN Tourism and E1 Series will collaborate on initiatives that contribute to the achievement of SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 14 (Life Below Water). Together, both organisations will raise public awareness and promote action in marine conservation, prioritising the protection and restoration of diverse coastal and marine ecosystems.

Sports tourism: Growing relevance

Every year, more than 180 million international tourists travel to attend sport events around the world from global to local tournaments. Sport connects people across borders and cultures, creating shared experiences and lasting legacies.

With an approximate value of $685 billion in 2024, and with a 17.5 percent annual growth rate, sports tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors within tourism. The tourism and sports sectors are closely linked via their impact both socially and culturally and their roles in economic diversification and social development.

The collaboration between UN Tourism and E1 Series will contribute to advancing the understanding of sports tourism's potential.

