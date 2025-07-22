MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) TAIWAN / FRANCE – On July 14, the French government released its, which mentioned the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan six times. The report noted that China has continued to strengthen its military capabilities, increase the intensity of military exercises around Taiwan, exert pressure on Taiwan through military force and other means, and fuel tensions and instability in the region.

The 2022 version of the policy document also stated that China's military expansion had threatened the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. However, this year's report devoted more attention to China's threats against Taiwan. It also expressed France's concerns regarding Taiwan and cross-strait security. Minister of foreign affairs Lin Chia-lung warmly welcomes and deeply appreciates the strategic review.

Through the report, France has once again expressed concern over cross-strait security and reiterated the importance of Taiwan. The review follows from the joint declaration issued after president Emmanuel Macron of France met with prime minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom in London on July 10 for the 37th UK-France summit. In the declaration, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The ministry of foreign affairs emphasises that Taiwan, as an indispensable member of the Indo-Pacific region, will continue to work with France and other democratic partners to defend freedom and democracy and staunchly uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the Indo-Pacific.

The post French government National Strategic Review 2025 convey concers over Taiwan and cross-strait security appeared first on Caribbean News Global .