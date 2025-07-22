Award-Winning Portrait Artist Offers Hand-Painted Heirlooms And Fine Photography For Birmingham Alabama Families
TRUSSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Birmingham, AL – Breanne Fine Portraiture , a Trussville-based luxury portrait studio, now offers museum-quality oil portraits and fine-art photography for the South's most discerning families throughout Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Hoover, Greystone, Inverness, and greater Birmingham.
Specializing in heirloom children's portraits, maternity photography, family portraits , professional headshots, boudoir, and glamour photography, Breanne's work is crafted with painterly precision and timeless Southern elegance. Clients also have the opportunity to commission museum-quality, hand-painted portraits, including painted pet and equine portraits, a signature offering that sets the studio apart.
With over 300 commissioned pieces completed since opening in 2016, Breanne's studio has become a destination for those seeking more than a photo session; it's an immersive, white-glove experience. Every step, from wardrobe planning to in-home artwork installation, is guided with care, intention, and artistic excellence.
“Our goal is to create more than a portrait,” says Breanne.“We create legacy pieces that tell a family's story, capture soul, and are worthy of being passed down for generations.”
To inquire about commissions or schedule a consultation, visit .
