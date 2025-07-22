Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Launches First Charlotte Café, Bringing Authentic Culture To University City

Signature Yemeni drinks from Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., soon available at the new Charlotte, NC location.

Qamaria Yemeni Coffee brings premium beans, cultural warmth, and late-night vibes to University City in Charlotte, NC.

- Aziza Montaser

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new kind of coffee experience is coming to Charlotte, and it's steeped in centuries of tradition. Qamaria Yemeni Coffee , one of the nation's fastest-growing cultural café concepts, is preparing to open its first North Carolina location in University City - offering a rich blend of heritage, flavor, and community.

Located at 9325 JW Clay Blvd, STE 223, Qamaria Yemeni Coffee isn't just serving drinks - it's introducing Charlotte to the original birthplace of coffee. The café features authentic Yemeni beans, roasted and brewed using traditional techniques that highlight natural notes of cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger. The result is a flavor unlike anything found in mainstream cafés - bold, spiced, and deeply satisfying.

But Qamaria isn't just about what's in the cup. It's about what's around it.

With a warm, cozy interior and an inviting late-night vibe, the space is designed as a neighborhood gathering place - ideal for students, professionals, creatives, and families alike. Whether it's for study, connection, or conversation, Qamaria offers something Charlotte has been missing: a coffeehouse that stays open late and feels like home.

“This is more than a business - it's a celebration of culture, comfort, and community,” said Aziza Montaser, franchise owner of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Charlotte.“We're proud to bring something truly different to University City, and we can't wait to share the richness of Yemeni coffee with the people of Charlotte.”

As part of Qamaria's growing national expansion, the Charlotte café marks a new chapter for the brand - rooted in authenticity, designed for inclusivity, and built to offer guests a taste of something rare, real, and unforgettable.

Opening Soon:

Qamaria Yemeni Coffee

9325 JW Clay Blvd, STE 223

Charlotte, North Carolina 28262

