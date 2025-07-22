Northwest University Names New President

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northwest University (NU) announces the appointment of Jeremy Johnson, Ed.D, as President, effective August 18, 2025, following the official retirement of current NU President Dr. Joseph Castleberry.

In the role, Dr. Johnson will set and advance NU's strategic direction, while balancing academic excellence, faith integration and evolving student needs. Working closely with senior leadership, Dr. Johnson will lead efforts to increase enrollment, improve student retention, and ensure effective operations across academics, student life, administration, and campus services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Johnson, whose vision and leadership will inspire our community and guide Northwest University into an exciting new chapter of growth and impact," said Barbara Petty, Ph.D., Northwest University Board Chair.

Dr. Johnson is an experienced pastor, church and community leader, bringing more than 15 years of experience in executive leadership at complex organizations. He is known for revitalizing mission-driven, faith-based organizations through visionary leadership, intentional culture-building, and a deep commitment to community service, including the development of strong, collaborative partnerships.

"As a proud Northwest University alum, I am truly honored and excited to return to my alma mater to serve as its next leader," said Dr. Johnson. "NU played a pivotal role in launching my ministry career, and this is a profound full-circle experience that I'm truly honored to embrace. This is more than a position-it's a calling. With Jesus at the center of all we do, I'm committed to leading NU into a future where we will equip the next generation to think with clarity, serve with compassion, and lead with courage-carrying the call of Jesus around the world."

Most recently, Dr. Johnson served as the lead pastor for 13 years at North Point Church in Springfield, MO, overseeing ministry operations, staff development and strategic initiatives. Concurrently, he served as an executive leader for Springfield Dream Center, a nonprofit community hub, that he helped launch in 2017 to bring vital resources to one of the city's most underserved neighborhoods.

Dr. Johnson holds a doctoral degree in organizational leadership from Southeastern University, a master's in organizational leadership from Global University, and a bachelor's in church ministries from Northwest University.

Dr. Johnson's appointment will take effect after Dr. Castleberry officially retires on August 15, 2025 .

About Northwest University

Founded in 1934, Northwest University (NU) is a regionally accredited Christian university located in Kirkland, Washington. With a commitment to academic excellence, spiritual vitality, and cultural engagement, NU offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs designed to prepare students to pursue their passions with excellence and a deep sense of purpose.

Media Contact:

Jacque Gairrett

Fearey for Northwest University

[email protected]

SOURCE Northwest University

