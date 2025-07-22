Pulse Seismic Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results And Declares Special And Regular Quarterly Dividends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the“Company”) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, accompanying notes and MD&A are being filed on SEDAR+ ( ) and will be available on Pulse's website at . Today, Pulse's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.0175 per common share and also declared a special dividend of $0.20 per common share. The total dividend declared will be approximately $11.0 million based on Pulse's 50,755,057 common shares outstanding as of July 22, 2025, to be paid on August 20, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pulse's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax. “In the first half of 2025 the Company has benefited from increases in traditional data sales as well as energy sector M&A, generating revenue of $41.1 million, an EBITDA margin of 86% and $27.2 million of shareholder free cashflow,” stated Neal Coleman, Pulse's President and CEO.“Pulse's industry leading seismic data library contains vital subsurface information used by E&P companies for risk mitigation and maximization of drilling results,” he continued.“The Company continues to rely on shareholder free cashflow as the basis for its capital allocation strategy and remains focused on returns to shareholders, as evidenced by distributing 84% of 2025 free cash flow in the form of dividends. Pulse's Board of Directors today declared the second special dividend of 2025,” Coleman continued.“In the last 24 months, special dividends of $0.80 have been declared, in addition to the regular dividend which has increased annually and is currently set at $0.07 per year,” he concluded. HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 The regular quarterly dividend of $0.0175 per common share declared and paid in the second quarter of 2025 was a 17% increase over the regular quarterly dividend of $0.015 per common share declared and paid in the first quarter of 2025. A special dividend of $0.20 per common share totaling $10.2 million was also declared and paid in the first quarter of 2025;

The Company renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) on February 24, 2025. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company purchased and cancelled 80,600 shares under the NCIB at an average price of $2.43 per share, for total cost of approximately $197,000;

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $18.3 million, compared to $6.3 million for the same period in 2024. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $41.1 million, compared to $15.1 million for the same period in 2024. Revenue generated in the first half of 2025 reflects an increase of 71% compared to the last three years average of annual revenue; Shareholder free cash flow(a) was $11.7 million ($0.23 per share basic and diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.9 million ($0.07 per share basic and diluted) for the same period in 2024. Shareholder free cash flow was $27.2 million ($0.53 per share basic and diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $8.9 million ($0.17 per share basic and diluted) for the same period in 2024; EBITDA(a) was $15.2 million ($0.30 per share basic and diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.4 million ($0.0.09 per share basic and diluted) for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, EBITDA was $35.3 million ($0.69 per share basic and diluted) compared to $10.6 million ($0.21 per share basic and diluted) for the same period in 2024; Net earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $9.6 million ($0.19 per share basic and diluted) compared to net earnings of $1.3 million ($0.03 per share basic and diluted) for the same period in 2024. Net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $22.9 million ($0.45 per share basic and diluted) compared to net earnings of $4.0 million ($0.08 per share basic and diluted) for the same period in 2024; and At June 30, 2025, the Company had a cash balance of $25.9 million as well as $5.0 million of available liquidity on its revolving demand credit facility.

SELECTED FINANCIAL AND

OPERATING INFORMATION (Thousands of dollars except per share data, Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Year ended, numbers of shares and kilometres of seismic data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 December 31, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 2024 Revenue 18,316 6,300 41,075 15,077 23,379 Amortization of seismic data library 2,224 2,279 4,449 4,549 9,090 Net earnings 9,565 1,341 22,940 4,022 3,391 Per share basic and diluted 0.19 0.03 0.45 0.08 0.07 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,543 (1,269 ) 29,158 9,195 14,195 Per share basic and diluted 0.25 (0.02 ) 0.57 0.18 0.28 EBITDA (a) 15,238 4,418 35,286 10,647 15,496 Per share basic and diluted (a) 0.30 0.09 0.69 0.21 0.30 Shareholder free cash flow (a) 11,733 3,869 27,152 8,907 12,408 Per share basic and diluted (a) 0.23 0.07 0.53 0.17 0.24 Capital expenditures Seismic data - - - 225 225 Property and equipment - - - - 45 Total capital expenditures - - - 225 270 Dividends Regular dividends declared 885 775 1,648 1,490 3,018 Special dividends declared - - 10,167 - 2,548 Total dividends declared 885 775 11,815 1,490 5,566 Normal course issuer bid Number of shares purchased and cancelled 37,300 539,500 80,600 1,166,800 1,784,000 Cost of shares purchased and cancelled 91 1,222 197 2,407 3,880 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 50,761,321 51,734,590 50,795,174 51,928,298 51,448,985 Shares outstanding at period-end 50,755,057 51,455,063 50,837,863 Seismic library 2D in kilometres 829,207 829,207 829,207 3D in square kilometres 65,310 65,310 65,310





FINANCIAL POSITION

AND RATIO June 30, June 30, December 31, (Thousands of dollars except ratio) 2025 2024 2024 Working capital 24,202 10,996 9,222 Working capital ratio 4.8:1 4.0:1 5.1:1 Cash and cash equivalents 25,876 9,392 8,722 Total assets 36,479 29,184 21,516 Trailing 12 -month (TTM) EBITDA(b) 40,135 27,528 15,496 Shareholders' equity 29,177 25,177 18,295

(a)The Company's continuous disclosure documents provide discussion and analysis of“EBITDA”,“EBITDA per share”,“shareholder free cash flow” and“shareholder free cash flow per share”. These financial measures do not have standard definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures because management, investors, analysts and others use them as measures of the Company's financial performance. The Company's definition of EBITDA is cash available for interest payments, cash taxes, repayment of debt, purchase of its shares, discretionary capital expenditures and the payment of dividends, and is calculated as earnings (loss) from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company believes EBITDA assists investors in comparing Pulse's results on a consistent basis without regard to non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending on accounting methods or non-operating factors such as historical cost. EBITDA per share is defined as EBITDA divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period. Shareholder free cash flow further refines the calculation of capital available to invest in growing the Company's 2D and 3D seismic data library, to repay debt, to purchase its common shares and to pay dividends by deducting non-discretionary expenditures from EBITDA. Non-discretionary expenditures are defined as non-cash expenses, debt financing costs (net of deferred financing expenses amortized in the current period), net restructuring costs and current tax provisions. Shareholder free cash flow per share is defined as shareholder free cash flow divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined, calculated and reconciled to the nearest GAAP financial measures in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

(b) TTM EBITDA is defined as the sum of EBITDA generated over the previous 12 months and is used to provide a comparable annualized measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined, calculated and reconciled to the nearest GAAP financial measures in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

OUTLOOK

Pulse had a very strong first half year, generating revenue of $41.1 million and ending the quarter with $24.2 million of working capital including $25.9 million in cash. These financial results have provided capital returns to shareholders, strengthened the balance sheet, and positioned the Company for solid financial performance in 2025.

Pulse's ability to forecast future revenue continues to be challenging, as significant annual fluctuations are the norm in the seismic data library business. Industry trends that we consider relevant as we look forward include land sales in Western Canada, drilling forecasts for the year, commodity price levels, M&A forecasts and the status of industry infrastructure improvements. It is difficult to predict in the midst of the current market dynamics how this will unfold through the remainder of 2025. M&A activity for the year so far, has surpassed many analysts' earlier expectations and is expected to remain strong for the remainder of 2025. Lower oil prices have contributed to decreased corporate valuations which often lead to acquisition opportunities. Alberta land sales through 2024 were strong, but at midpoint in 2025 have generated just over half the amount for the same period in 2024. In British Columbia land sales were resumed in Q3 2024 after a pause of over three years. New infrastructure, such as the TMX pipeline expansion, a driver of increased drilling activity, which was completed in 2024 has provided increased export capacity. The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors, in November 2024 forecast an increase to 6,604 wells to be drilled in 2025, an approximate 7% increase over 2024. There has been no update published to this forecast, and drilling activity is reported to be relatively stable. LNG Canada's liquified natural gas export facility is now operational and is expected to contribute to increased drilling and may lead to an improvement in Canadian natural gas prices.

Of course, there continues to be a high level of uncertainty on political and economic fronts. Uncertainty around energy tariffs and trade policy between Canada and the United States, are contributing to the lack of clarity for the future. It is clear that Canada needs to continue to build pipelines and increase natural gas egress, to support the country's energy security, as well as to secure new buyers of Canadian energy.

Pulse, as previously stated, has low visibility regarding future seismic data library sales levels, regardless of industry conditions. The Company remains focused on business practices that have served throughout the full range of conditions. The Company maintains a strong balance sheet and carries no debt. Led by an experienced and capable management team, Pulse operates with a low-cost structure and focuses on maintaining excellent client relations and providing exceptional customer service. Pulse's strong financial position, high leverage to increased revenue in its EBITDA margin and careful management of its cash resources continue to translate to the return of capital to shareholders through regular and special dividends.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, where most of Canada's oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

For further information, please contact:

Neal Coleman , President and CEO

Or

Pamela Wicks , Vice President Finance and CFO

Tel.: 403-237-5559

Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559

E-mail: ... .

Please visit our website at

This document contains information that constitutes“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“forecast”,“target”,“project”,“guidance”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“estimate”,“predict” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook.

The Outlook section herein contain forward-looking information which includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding:

> The outlook of the Company for the year ahead, including future operating costs and expected revenues;

> Recent events on the political, economic, regulatory, and legal fronts affecting the industry's medium- to longer-term prospects, including progression and completion of contemplated infrastructure projects;

> The Company's capital resources and sufficiency thereof to finance future operations, meet its obligations associated with financial liabilities and carry out the necessary capital expenditures through 2025;

> Pulse's capital allocation strategy;

> Pulse's dividend policy;

> Oil and natural gas prices and forecast trends;

> Oil and natural gas drilling activity and land sales activity;

> Oil and natural gas company capital budgets;

> Future demand for seismic data;

> Future seismic data sales;

> Pulse's business and growth strategy; and

> Other expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information and statements about possible future events, conditions, results and performance, as they relate to the Company or to the oil and natural gas industry as a whole.

By its very nature, forward-looking information involves inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Pulse does not publish specific financial goals or otherwise provide guidance, due to the inherently poor visibility of seismic revenue. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations and anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking information.

These factors include, but are not limited to:

> Uncertainty of the timing and volume of data sales;

> Volatility of oil and natural gas prices;

> Risks associated with the oil and natural gas industry in general;

> The Company's ability to access external sources of debt and equity capital;

> Credit, liquidity and commodity price risks;

> The demand for seismic data;

> The pricing of data library licence sales;

> Cybersecurity;

> Relicensing (change-of-control) fees and partner copy sales;

> Environmental, health and safety risks;

> Federal and provincial government laws and regulations, including those pertaining to taxation, royalty rates, environmental protection, public health and safety;

> Competition;

> Dependence on key management, operations and marketing personnel;

> The loss of seismic data;

> Protection of intellectual property rights;

> The introduction of new products; and

> Climate change.

Pulse cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. Additional information on these risks and other factors which could affect the Company's operations and financial results is included under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent annual information form, and in the Company's most recent audited annual financial statements, most recent MD&A, management information circular, quarterly reports, material change reports and news releases. Copies of the Company's public filings are available on SEDAR+ at .

When relying on forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Pulse, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this document is provided as of the date of this document and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, except as required by law. The forward-looking information in this document is provided for the limited purpose of enabling current and potential investors to evaluate an investment in Pulse. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information may not be appropriate, and should not be used, for other purposes.

PDF available: