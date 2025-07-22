NN, Inc. Appoints Tim Erro As New Chief Commercial Officer, Expands New Business Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced Timothy Erro has joined as its new Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. In this position, Mr. Erro will lead NN's global commercial team and report directly to Harold Bevis, President and CEO.

NN has a successful new business program and as a function of this early success, the Company is announcing a commitment to expand this program with this announced leadership change. NN has shown strong initial results in the last two years.



Approximately $160 million of new business wins since launching the initiative in 2023, with success primarily in the Company's traditional markets and emerging success in electrical and medical end markets. NN's new business pipeline remains robust at more than $700 million across all products and targeted growth areas.

NN is revising and increasing its overall new business objectives:



Increasing its targets and the pace for achieving new wins, specifically in electrical and medical markets;

Setting higher annual award goals; and Strategically expanding product offerings and solutions.



Tim Erro has led a highly successful global team and program, and has overseen a significant amount of business growth and new wins, including:



Leading a global team effort that has averaged more than $50 million per year in new business wins of electrical products, more than three times the historical annual new business wins generated by NN's Power Solutions division; and Entering eight new markets, through which his teams have added many new customers in pursuit of electrical products and systems that fit his prior company's operating assets and know-how.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN commented, "Tim brings an outstanding track record with him and is currently leading one of the most successful new wins programs in the electrical industry globally. He is an expert at entering new markets and expanding market share in existing markets. He has a great blend of technical and commercial expertise, operations know-how, and executive leadership experience, all of which align with our commercial strategy and will help take NN's growth program to the next level. He and I have worked together in the past, where he led a tremendously successful global program focused on electrical and electronic products at a much larger scale than our current program. His track record of developing and leading high-performing sales organizations will help us achieve our goals faster.”

Erro has more than 30 years of experience with electrical and electronic products across a wide variety of end markets and global geographies, including:



On-road commercial vehicles;

Vocational vehicles – buses, transit, refuse;

Aerospace and defense platforms;

Automotive passenger vehicles and trucks;

Last mile delivery vehicles;

Recreational vehicles – golf carts, ATVs, motorcycles;

Off-road construction and agricultural equipment;

Gas, diesel and hydrogen engines;

Chassis and battery platforms;

High and low voltage systems;

Wide variety of connector systems; and Windshield wiper systems.

Mr. Bevis concluded,“From our past experience together, I can attest that Tim will increase our focus, pace, hit rates, and the accountability of our global commercial team along our chosen paths. He will strengthen our team and immediately bring in new talent. As part of our enhanced commercial efforts, we especially want to grow at a more accelerated pace in electrical products and medical products.”

Tim Erro commented,“I am excited to join NN's leadership team and am eager to put my background and industry experience to work in strengthening NN's commercial results and our global team. Our engineering and production capabilities are unique and highly valued in the market, and I look forward to working with the talented team at NN to set even higher goals and achieve them with consistency. This is going to be an exciting next phase for NN, and I plan to bring in additional experienced veterans to lead the way with our customers.”

Mr. Erro brings an extensive commercial and operations background with him. Prior to joining NN, he served as VP of Global Sales and New Business Development for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., and has had a focused set of sales and operations roles at Aptiv (formerly Delphi Automotive), Leoni Wiring Systems, General Motors, and United Technologies Automotive. A highlight of his engineering tenure includes leading the design and execution of fully functional concept vehicles for major global auto shows, showcasing advanced technology trends and innovations. Mr. Erro also proudly served 12 years in the US Navy reserves. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Youngstown State University.

