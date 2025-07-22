OFA Group Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell And Reaffirms Commitment To $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Digital Asset Treasury Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ceremony celebrates momentum in AI innovation within architecture, real estate development, and senior care initiatives

Los Angeles, CA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) ("OFA" or "the Company"), an integrated architecture and technology firm, rang the Nasdaq closing bell today in celebration of its initial public offering during the previous quarter and to commemorate its recent progress in building a high-margin, innovation-driven ecosystem. The ceremony marks a key moment in the Company's evolution and highlights the growing relevance of its AI and architecture platform.

In conjunction with this milestone, OFA provides a shareholder update on its strategic initiative to establish a digital asset treasury as part of the Company's broader strategy to incorporate crypto assets onto its balance sheet. This marks the beginning of OFA's comprehensive approach to diversifying its treasury holdings and positioning the Company to leverage digital assets for enhanced financial flexibility.

The formation of a digital asset treasury represents a forward-thinking capital strategy designed to generate yield opportunities that can provide working capital for the Company's operations and growth initiatives. By strategically allocating crypto assets on its balance sheet, OFA aims to create additional revenue streams while maintaining operational flexibility. Bitwise Asset Management has been appointed as the digital asset treasury's manager, focusing on strategic crypto asset accumulation, responsible yield generation, and comprehensive treasury diversification.

This treasury diversification strategy will support funding for OFA's core verticals:



AI Innovation in Architecture – Expanding PlanAid, which automates building code compliance, and launching a new platform to generate mechanical, electrical, and plumbing blueprints directly from architectural layouts

Real Estate Development – Integrating OFA's proprietary AI tools currently under development with architectural expertise to improve development speed, reduce costs, and increase asset returns Senior Care Infrastructure – Scaling OFA's role in the planning, design, and buildout of senior living facilities using AI to enhance safety, efficiency, and user experience



The Company believes that establishing a crypto treasury represents a disciplined approach to modern capital allocation and demonstrates its commitment to building a sustainable, innovation-driven business model that leverages both traditional and digital financial instruments. This strategic positioning reflects the evolving landscape of corporate finance, where innovative companies are pioneering new approaches to treasury management.

OFA's COO Thomas Gaffney commented, "As we celebrate these important milestones today through this stirring ceremony and tradition, we reflect on how far OFA has come and our future trajectory. The establishment of our digital asset treasury positions us at the forefront of corporate treasury management, enabling us to harness the potential of crypto assets to generate yield and provide non-dilutive capital for strategic initiatives. This represents the beginning of our broader strategy to thoughtfully integrate digital assets into our balance sheet, creating new opportunities for value generation while continuing to execute on our strategy of fusing architectural excellence with transformative AI. Combining real estate innovation with disciplined digital asset strategy reflects the kind of leadership and vision the next decade of corporate finance demands. We remain focused on delivering long-term value by building a high-margin, innovation-led ecosystem across construction, real estate, and care infrastructure, while keeping a consistent priority on providing shareholder value."

About OFA Group

OFA Group, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, provides comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The Company's mission is to leverage its expertise in architectural design to maximize the potential of every property, ensuring that its unique attributes are highlighted and enhanced. At the forefront of architectural innovation, the Company is developing proprietary AI technologies that aims to enhance the Company's architectural design services by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human expertise. The Company is committed to innovation, efficiency, and scalability at the intersection of architectural excellence and technological advancement. For more information, please visit

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,””estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to the expected use of proceeds of the ELOC, the Company's ability to raise funds under the ELOC, if at all, the Company's implementation of its crypto treasury strategy, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results , including creating additional revenue streams through crypto, if any. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

