Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. August 4, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion
LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC ("Reckitt Benckiser" or the "Company") (OTC: RBGLY) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between January 13, 2021 and July 28, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Reckitt Benckiser investors have until August 4, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
CASE ALLEGATIONS: Reckitt Benckiser is a U.K.-based global consumer goods company. In 2017, the company acquired Mead Johnson Nutrition for $19.7 billion.
According to the class action lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
(i) preterm infants faced an increased risk of developing Necrotizing Enterocolitis (“NEC”) from consuming Reckitt Benckiser's cow's milk-based infant formula, Enfamil; and
(ii) the company failed to adequately warn consumers and investors of the associated health risks, potential impact on Enfamil sales, and the company's legal exposure.
The Complaint further alleges that on March 15, 2024, a jury in Watson v. Mead Johnson Co., Docket No. 21-L-1032 (Ill. Cir. Ct.), returned a $60 million verdict against Mead Johnson. The jury found the company negligent for failing to warn a mother about the risk of NEC from cow's milk-based formula. Following the verdict, Reckitt Benckiser's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) dropped nearly 14%.
Then, on July 29, 2024, in a related case (Gill v. Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Docket No. 2322-CC1251, Mo. Cir. Ct.), a Missouri jury awarded $495 million in damages over NEC caused by a competing formula for premature infants. On this news, Reckitt Benckiser's ADSs fell nearly 9%, according to the Complaint.
Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
...
310-692-8883
Attorney Advertising
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment