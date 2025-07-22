Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend


2025-07-22 06:01:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second-quarter 2025 earnings call and webcast are Thursday, July 31

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on the common stock at a meeting held July 22, 2025. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 18, 2025, will receive $0.676 per share, payable Sept. 2, 2025.

The company also confirms that it will release its 2025 second-quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday, July 30, 2025, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 31, 2025, to discuss the company's financial results.

To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at Black Hills Corp. Conference Q&A . Please allow at least five minutes to register. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.

To access a listen-only webcast and view presentation slides, please register at Black Hills Corp. Webcast . At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and at Black Hills' investor relations website for up to one year.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at

Investor Relations
Sal Diaz
...

24-Hour Media Relations Line
 888-242-3969


MENAFN22072025004107003653ID1109834193

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search