Nanotech Visionary Joins The Mission: Deb Newberry Appointed To Orbotic Systems' Founding Advisory Board

Deb Newberry

With deep roots in aerospace and innovation, Newberry brings unmatched expertise to space sustainability efforts.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting stride toward the future of sustainable space operations, Orbotic Systems is honored to announce the addition of Deb Newberry, M.Sc., to its Founding Advisory Board. A respected leader in nanotechnology, aerospace, and education, Deb's appointment marks a pivotal moment in the company's commitment to advancing responsible orbital technologies.Jane Ielmini, COO and co-founder of Orbotic Systems, recalled their first meeting with Deb at the 2025SmallSat Symposium:“Deb lights up the room with her presence. Her energy and passion for the space industry are magnetic-you instantly recognize her as someone who inspires progress and possibility.”With a background in nuclear physics and extensive experience in radiation testing for space systems, Deb brings both technical depth and visionary leadership to the team. Her pioneering work in nanoscience education-reaching over 100,000 students and educators-and her recent authorship of Nanotechnology: Applications to Space Exploration reflect a rare blend of scientific rigor and public engagement.In her advisory role, Deb will guide Orbotic's integration of advanced materials into deorbiting technologies, mentor leadership on commercialization strategy, and help shape regulatory and research pathways as the company scales.“We are thrilled to have Deb join us on our Advisory Board," says Orbotic CEO Erik Long. "Her depth in nanotech and space systems, combined with her strategic insight, will be invaluable as we scale our orbital cleanup solutions."With Deb on board, Orbotic Systems strengthens its mission to build a cleaner, smarter orbital environment-where innovation, responsibility, and sustainability are the guiding stars.About Orbotic Systems: Orbotic Systems was created to address the growing threat of space debris and the future of space sustainability. After investigating solutions from both a business and technical perspective, Orbotic Systems was born.The goal of Orbotic Systems is to safely advance human progress in space with innovative technology while creating a sustainable space environment. Orbotic Systems is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. For more information please visit orboticsystems.

