From Grief To Global Action: 4 Million Tamils To Nominate Trump For Nobel Peace Prize If Sovereignty Restored

Tamils express their gratitude to Donald Trump. If he helps restore Tamil sovereignty, they pledge to build a tall statue in his honor in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka.

Vanni Mothers Mark 3,074 Days of Protest, Urge President Trump to Champion Tamil Sovereignty and Earn Nobel Peace Prize

- A Mother at the Vanni Panthal ProtestVAVUNIYA, NORTHERN PROVINCE, SRI LANKA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tamil Diaspora Honors 42nd Black July by Amplifying the Voice of Vanni Mothers – A Call for Justice and SovereigntyToday, on the 42nd anniversary of Black July, Tamil communities across the globe solemnly remember the brutal pogroms of 1983, where thousands of Tamils were slaughtered, homes torched, and families uprooted by state-backed Sinhalese mobs. In Sri Lanka, the mothers of the forcibly disappeared Tamil children marked this day by renewing their 3,074-day-long protest at the Vanni Panthal near the Vavuniya Court, demanding justice, truth, and Tamil sovereignty.Speaking on behalf of the grieving but resolute families, a mother at the Vanni Panthal declared:“We cry not only for our missing children but for the future of Tamil children yet to be born. The world must hear us before another genocide unfolds.”The mothers warn that the root causes of violence-Sinhala majoritarianism, militarization, enforced disappearances, and systemic colonization of Tamil land-remain unresolved. They further emphasized that had Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi acted decisively after the 1983 massacres, the 2009 genocide could have been prevented.Referring to decades of failed diplomacy and betrayal by the Sri Lankan state, the mothers said:“All Sinhalese regimes since 1948 have only deepened Tamil suffering. But their efforts will be in vain if the international community wakes up-and if a leader like President Trump decides to act.”They urged the international Tamil diaspora to recognize a unique opportunity in global diplomacy. President Donald Trump, known for defying political convention and speaking with boldness, was singled out as a potential catalyst for restoring Tamil sovereignty:“The world listens to him-some out of admiration, others out of fear-but he gets things done. One phone call from President Trump can change the fate of Tamils forever.”The Tamil diaspora, inspired by this unwavering spirit, is now preparing to gather five million signatures to submit to the Swedish Nobel Committee, nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he helps restore the Tamils' lost sovereignty.About the Protest:The Vanni Panthal protest, started in early 2016, is one of the world's longest-running peaceful demonstrations by families of the disappeared. They demand international investigations, UN action, the restoration of Tamils' lost sovereignty, and an end to the Sri Lankan state's impunity.

