Northview Residential REIT Announces July Distribution
CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (the“ REIT ”) today announced its July 2025 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units (collectively, the“ Units ”) in the amount of C$0.091146 per Unit (C$1.09 per Unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be payable on August 15, 2025 to holders of Units of record at July 31, 2025.
About Northview Residential REIT
The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.
To learn more about the REIT, visit or contact:
Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: ...
Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: ...
