Dairy Farmers Of Wisconsin Announces FY2026 Executive Team And Welcomes Incoming Directors

MADISON, Wis., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) board of directors announced its Executive Committee for Fiscal Year 2026 and welcomed newly elected members. Twenty-five dairy farmer leaders, chosen by their peers from across the state, will lead the organization's strategic efforts from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. Together, they remain focused on advancing Wisconsin's dairy industry and strengthening support for dairy farmers.

The board re-elected Janet Clark, District 16 from Rosendale, as Board Chair for a fourth consecutive term. "It's a privilege to serve as Board Chair and represent Wisconsin's dedicated dairy farmers," says Clark. "Together with the full board and DFW team, we are focused on strengthening the dairy community, growing demand for our products, and ensuring Wisconsin continues to lead as America's Dairyland."

The board selected the following members to serve on the FY2026 Executive Committee alongside Clark:



Tasha Schleis, District 10 from Kewaunee – Vice Chair

Sandra Madland, District 15 from Lyndon Station – Secretary

Mark Crave, District 19 from Watertown – Treasurer

Andrew Christenson, District 4 from Amery – Chair, Communications Committee

Jonathon Hallock, District 13 from Mondovi – Chair, Channel Management Committee

Kay Zwald, District 5 from Hammond – Chair, Policy/Bylaw Committee Jessica Pralle-Trimner, District 8 from Athens – Chair, Center for Dairy Research Liaison Committee

During the July annual election meeting, the board seated eight directors. Two new members - Stephanie Ann Hughes, District 12 from Pittsville, and Chad A. Sime, District 21 from Gays Mills - joined the board following their election. Returning for additional three-year terms are Gary Kohn, District 3 from Medford, Ali Straschinske, District 6 from Boyd, Jeff Betley, District 9 from Pulaski, Sandra Madland, District 15 from Lyndon Station, Rick Roden, District 18 from West Bend, and Virgil Haag, District 24 from Mt. Horeb.

"The leadership and insight our board members bring are vital to the success of Wisconsin's dairy community," said Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "Their dedication ensures we remain focused on delivering meaningful results for farmers, building consumer trust, and driving demand for Wisconsin dairy both here at home and across the country."

About the Board:

Twenty-five farmer-elected directors serve three-year terms and represent Wisconsin's diverse dairy-producing regions. The board actively shapes DFW's marketing strategies, creates organizational policies, approves long-range business plans and budgets, and ensures responsible stewardship of dairy checkoff funds. Directors work closely with DFW's professional staff in marketing, communications, and research to support high-impact programming that elevates Wisconsin dairy.

As Wisconsin's dairy marketing and promotion organization, DFW serves as a tireless advocate for the state's dairy farmers and leads efforts to grow demand for Wisconsin cheese and dairy products. The organization also supports dairy education in schools and collaborates with the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin–Madison to advance innovation in dairy.

Visit WisconsinDairy.org/board for the full list of board members.

To receive updates on DFW programs, promotions, and industry news, subscribe to the monthly farmer newsletter at or follow Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin on Facebook .

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization funded entirely by Wisconsin's dairy farmers. Founded in 1983, DFW's mission is to develop markets for Wisconsin's dairy products and support the state's dairy industry. DFW is committed to promoting the economic, environmental, and social sustainability of Wisconsin's dairy farms and ensuring the continued success of the dairy industry in the state.

