AI Certs® Launches AI+ Financetm: A Groundbreaking Certification Program For The Future Of Finance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the escalating demand for future-ready finance professionals, AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence , proudly announces the launch of AI+ FinanceTM, a cutting-edge certification program designed to revolutionize financial strategy, risk modeling, and market forecasting through artificial intelligence (AI). This new credential aims to empower finance professionals with practical AI skills that drive smarter decisions, detect fraud in real-time, and future-proof organizations in an increasingly complex economic ecosystem.AI Finance certification program offers a robust curriculum that integrates data-driven decision-making with advanced AI applications such as credit scoring automation, fraud detection systems, and predictive analytics for investment forecasting. Tailored for finance professionals, analysts, bankers, fintech specialists, and students, this course bridges the gap between traditional finance and AI-powered tools. It equips learners to thrive in roles that demand agility, ethical decision-making, and innovation.The certification is available in two flexible formats: a 1-day instructor-led (live or virtual) experience or a comprehensive 8-hour self-paced module, allowing learners to upskill on their terms. From leveraging blockchain to deploying AI in algorithmic trading, each module delivers high-impact insights backed by hands-on projects and real-world case studies. Tools such as Sentieo, QuantConnect, Magnifi, and AlphaSense form the technological core of the program, offering candidates direct exposure to industry-grade platforms.With the AI in finance market projected to hit $190.33 billion by 2030 (source: MarketsandMarkets), AI+ FinanceTM fills a critical skills gap by equipping professionals to lead digital transformation in banking, investment, wealth management, and compliance. Participants will graduate with an industry-recognized digital badge and a verified credential following a 90-minute, 50-question online proctored exam requiring a 70% passing score.The program also places strong emphasis on ethics, transparency, and responsible AI use-equipping learners to navigate the regulatory and moral complexities of AI deployment in financial operations. Whether you're a financial analyst optimizing portfolios, a banker improving credit modeling, or a fintech founder aiming to scale responsibly with AI, AI+ FinanceTM ensures you're equipped for the next evolution in financial strategy.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visitFor media queries:Email: ...

