AI Certs® Unveils AI+ Researchertm Certification To Equip The Next Generation Of AI-Driven Innovators And Thinkers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a transformative move set to redefine the future of research and innovation, AI CERTs, a global leader in vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence (AI), proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking certification program: AI+ ResearcherTM. Designed to empower scholars, data scientists, academic professionals, and market analysts, this program equips learners with cutting-edge AI methodologies that accelerate discovery, enhance data interpretation, and foster ethical, scalable research in both academic and industrial domains.AI Researcher certification program delivers a structured, high-impact curriculum that bridges foundational AI knowledge with real-world applications in research design, predictive modeling, and advanced analytics. From market forecasting and academic publishing to drug discovery and climate research, the course enables participants to harness the power of AI as a tool for impactful innovation. Learners will gain mastery in leveraging AI for scientific breakthroughs, ethical research practices, and robust data management-positioning themselves at the forefront of the global research landscape.Available in two flexible formats-a 1-day instructor-led training (live or virtual) or an 8-hour self-paced learning experience-the certification includes interactive modules, case studies, assessments, and access to an AI mentor. Participants will explore core topics such as AI for Research Methodology, AI in Market Research, Scholarly Writing with AI, Ethical Use of AI in Research, and AI-Driven Innovation in Science and Technology. The learning journey concludes with a 90-minute proctored certification exam consisting of 50 questions, with a passing threshold of 70%. Upon successful completion, candidates receive a globally recognized digital badge-a mark of their AI research proficiency.As AI reshapes R&D across industries, the certification responds to urgent workforce demands: the global AI research market is expected to grow at 38.1% CAGR by 2026 (Source: MarketsandMarkets). This rapid expansion underscores the critical need for AI-savvy researchers who can drive interdisciplinary collaboration and strategic problem-solving across domains like healthcare, climate science, financial services, and public policy.Through hands-on training in TensorFlow, Scikit-learn, AI Fairness 360, and Zotero, learners will also gain actionable skills in model development, statistical analysis, and responsible data handling. Whether you're a university researcher, policy analyst, R&D strategist, or a student looking to pioneer innovation with AI, AI+ ResearcherTM offers the technical fluency and ethical grounding needed to thrive in today's knowledge economy.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visitFor media queries:Email: ...

