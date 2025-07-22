AI Certs® Launches AI+ Human Resourcestm Certification To Prepare HR Leaders For The AI-Powered Workforce Of The Future

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold step towards reshaping the future of people management, AI CERTs, a global leader in vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence (AI), announces the launch of AI+ Human ResourcesTM. This next-generation certification program is designed to equip HR professionals, talent strategists, and business leaders with the skills to harness AI for transformative workforce management. As organizations worldwide increasingly adopt AI to streamline recruitment, boost performance insights, and foster data-driven HR strategies, this credential empowers individuals to stay competitive and ethically aligned in an evolving digital workplace.The AI Human Resources certification program program provides a comprehensive, hands-on curriculum that blends human capital strategy with cutting-edge AI applications. Participants will learn how machine learning and data analytics enhance talent acquisition, employee engagement, and performance tracking. The course also addresses the legal and ethical challenges of using AI in people-centric workplaces. From ethical hiring algorithms to predictive workforce planning, the certification offers a holistic toolkit for future-ready HR leadership.Tailored for both seasoned professionals and emerging talent, the certification is available in two formats: a 1-day instructor-led training (live or virtual) and an 8-hour self-paced learning track. Learners will engage with high-quality videos, downloadable e-books and podcasts, guided assessments, and real-world case studies. The program culminates in a 90-minute online proctored exam featuring 50 questions, with a passing score of 70%. Successful candidates earn a globally recognized digital badge, symbolizing their expertise in AI-powered HR.Key modules include AI-Enhanced Recruitment and Onboarding, Workforce Analytics and Talent Management, Ethical AI and Bias Mitigation, Legal Considerations in AI for HR, and a practical workshop on AI implementation. Learners will also gain hands-on experience with industry-leading tools such as TensorFlow, Scikit-learn, AI Fairness 360, and Zotero. With global AI recruitment projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2027 (Source: Grand View Research), the AI+ Human ResourcesTM certification ensures professionals are not just equipped for the future-they are leading it.Whether you're an HR business partner, a compliance officer, a talent acquisition lead, or a student entering the HR tech landscape, this program offers an unparalleled opportunity to master AI integration in people management. AI CERTscontinues to deliver on its mission to build ethically aware, technically skilled professionals who can bridge the gap between human potential and artificial intelligence.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visitFor media queries:Email: ...

Chintan Dave

AI CERTs

+ 1646-429-0343

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.