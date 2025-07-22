United Breast Cancer Foundation Expands Support In The Southeast With Major Mattress & Pink Bag Event In Tallahassee, FL

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Attendees came from Florida and many surrounding states, with some coming from as far as Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania and Maine -underscoring the event's wide-reaching impact.

This event marked UBCF's first time offering the Mattress & Pink Bag Program in a multi-day format. The expanded schedule increased accessibility, reduced wait times, and allowed for deeper engagement with participants. The days were filled with gratitude, hugs, tears, and connection-a meaningful experience for recipients, volunteers, and staff alike.

Event attendee, Alisa wrote in to share her gratitude, "Dear UBCF Team, I wanted to personally thank you for the generous gifts I received at the Florida Mattress & Pink Bag Shopping Event. I didn't want to miss the chance to reach out and express how much it truly means to me to go to sleep more comfortably at night without the aches and pains I experienced before getting my new mattress. The event was not only a beautiful experience, but also a powerful reminder that kindness and support still exist in "abundance". Receiving the gifts made me feel seen, supported, and genuinely cared for and I am so grateful for everything I received. Thank you again for all that you do for breast cancer patients and survivors. Your work makes a real difference, and I'm incredibly thankful to be one of the people impacted by your love and compassion. With heartfelt appreciation, Alisa"

Kara shared this beautiful message, "I wanted to be sure I reached out to say thank you a million times for the amazing experience you brought to Tallahassee. The mattress is the best mattress I have ever had in my life, and that dern pillow we got to pick out is insane. I have never loved a pillow so much lol. Everything was amazing especially the experience of being around others in a similar situation as myself. Thank you again and many blessings."

High-quality sleep is critical for breast cancer recovery. A 2025 study published in BMC Cancer reported that sleep disturbances are among the strongest predictors of reduced quality of life in breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Additionally, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that better sleep efficiency was linked to significantly longer survival times-women with advanced breast cancer who slept well lived twice as long on average.

Community support also plays a powerful role in survivorship. Research has shown that patients who feel supported and heard experience lower levels of depression, pain, and inflammation and improved long-term quality of life .

Events like this are especially important in states like Florida, where breast cancer is a serious public health concern. It is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Florida, with over 19,000 new cases diagnosed each year . Florida also faces persistent disparities in late-stage diagnoses-particularly in underserved communities. A statewide analysis found that patients from high-poverty rural areas had 31% higher odds of being diagnosed at a late stage compared to patients from low-poverty urban areas. Patients in high-poverty areas often face barriers such as limited access to healthcare, financial challenges, lower awareness of breast cancer symptoms, and systemic healthcare inequities-all of which contribute to delays in screening and diagnosis. This makes outreach and support events like UBCF's Mattress & Pink Bag Event vital to helping bridge these gaps.

UBCF extends its sincere gratitude to the community partners who made this event possible. Special thanks to Governor's Square Mall for generously donating the event space, Whole Foods Market for providing dedicated volunteers who brought compassion, and People Ready for supplying reliable staffing support throughout the multi-day event. Their contributions were essential to the event's success and the meaningful experiences shared by all who attended.

UBCF's next Mattress & Pink Bag Event will take place in Jonesboro, Arkansas, from October 16–19, 2025 . As always, the event is free to qualified breast cancer patients and survivors.

To learn more about UBCF's programs, to apply for assistance, or to make a donation, visit

About UBCF

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items, providing financial grants to those in need, and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, overall wellness, and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well.

