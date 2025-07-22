Hillenbrand Announces Note Redemption, Amends Credit Agreements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BATESVILLE, Ind., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI ) (the "Company") today announced the redemption in full of its $375 million, 4.500% notes due September 2026. The Company also announced the successful amendment and extension of its syndicated credit agreement, which includes a $700 million revolving credit facility, a $175 million term loan, and a Euro-denominated delayed-draw term loan of up to €240 million. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and J.P. Morgan SE serve as administrative agent under the amended and restated syndicated credit agreement. In addition, the Company announced it has amended its €325 million L/G facility agreement. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft serves as coordinator, lead arranger, bookrunner, and agent under the amended L/G facility agreement. The redemption, in conjunction with the amendments, marks a significant step in optimizing the Company's capital structure, allowing for greater operational and financial flexibility. About Hillenbrand Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI ) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose - Shape What Matters For Tomorrow TM - we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our people, our customers, and our communities. To learn more, visit: . Forward Looking Statements Throughout this press release, we make a number of "forward-looking statements," including statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided under these sections. These are statements about future capital structure, operations, and financial flexibility, and/or, as applicable, future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, financings, share repurchases, ability to meet deleveraging goals, and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans or events, strategies, objectives, beliefs, prospects, assumptions, expectations, and projected costs or savings or transactions of the Company that might or might not happen in the future, as contrasted with historical information. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but by their very nature are subject to a wide range of risks. If our assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Hillenbrand's expectations and projections. The following list, though not exhaustive, contains words that indicate a forward-looking statement:

Any number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause our performance to differ significantly from what is described in the forward-looking statements.

