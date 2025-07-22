CIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. DECLARES THIRD QUARTER COMMON DIVIDEND
SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB ) ("Civista") announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per common share, consistent with the prior quarter, to shareholders of record date August 5, 2025, payable August 19, 2025.
This dividend represents a payout of approximately $3.3 million. Based on the Civista's closing stock price of common shares of $23.20 on June 30, 2025, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 2.89%.
About Civista Bancshares, Inc.:
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 42 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Leasing & Finance, a division of Civista Bank, offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at .
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment