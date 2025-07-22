Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call 3Rd Quarter 2025 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2025 third quarter results on

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-800-717-1738 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-888-660-6264, access code 08258#. This recording will be available until September 12, 2025.

The discussion along with a presentation will be accessible through a webcast at the following address:

linexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=21FE39B6-54E4-418C-87AF-93591DECF4D7&LangLocaleID=1033

For further information:

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel.: (514) 940-4350

