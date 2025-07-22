Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Finning To Report Q2 2025 Results On August 5 And Hold Investor Call On August 6, 2025


2025-07-22 05:01:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will report Q2 2025 results on August 5, 2025 after markets close and hold the investor call on August 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial 1-833-752-3398 (Canada and US toll free) or 1-647-846-2852 (international toll). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. Please visit our website to access the webcast and accompanying presentation.

About Finning
Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Contact Information
